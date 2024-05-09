Angel Reese bags first fashion campaign for tall women with $60 million worth Khloe Kardashian's brand

The excitement for Angel Reese's arrival in the WNBA continues, as it has also translated off the court with her first fashion campaign with Good American's denim for tall women. Interestingly, Khloe Kardashian, worth $60 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, is a co-founder of the brand, where she works closely with design and marketing.

Featured in the campaign, Angel Reese showcased Good American's "The Long Inseam Denim Collection," which includes 33- and 37-inch inseams, per WWD's Renan Botelho. Moreover, photos of the campaign featured eye-catching backdrops of Reese's young and promising career in basketball.

Interestingly, Reese garnered strong traction when she showed up at the 2024 Met Gala, one of the most prestigious events set at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The following day, she played her WNBA preseason game in the Chicago Sky's matchup against the New York Liberty.

Angel Reese showcases custom 16Arlington dress at the 2024 Met Gala

Speaking with WWD's Renan Bothelo, Reese shared her excitement for being part of this year's Met Gala as she showed up in a custom dress from the 16Arlington clothing brand.

"I'm just excited to see everyone's outfits," Reese said. "Everyone looks amazing in here. Being here on my 22nd birthday is amazing. I feel beautiful and I feel sexy."

To celebrate her 22nd birthday at the Met Gala, in what was Angel Reese's debut at the event, is already a huge moment for any individual at that young age.

Interestingly, she made sure that she still had her priorities straight, as she immediately went back to her team's practice facility in preparation for the Chicago Sky's preseason game.

In the Sky's 101-53 victory, Reese dropped 13 points (6-of-10 shooting), five rebounds and two steals. The preseason game did not include 2024 No. 3 pick Kamilla Cardoso due to her shoulder injury, which has left her sidelined for four to six weeks.

The 2024 WNBA draft class not only featured exciting young talent but it also highlighted the star power potential of each prospect involved. Aside from the upside in rookies like Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink, fans can look no further than Angel Reese, who is the seventh pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.