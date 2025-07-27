  • home icon
  "Angel Reese Barbie Night will now be called FEVER NIGHT" - WNBA fans troll Chicago Sky for losing 'Barbie Game Day' despite Caitlin Clark's absence

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Published Jul 27, 2025
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

On Sunday, the Chicago Sky held their second annual Barbie Game Day in partnership with Mattel. This themed playdate, which is inspired by Angel Reese's "Bayou Barbie" moniker, ended with another loss in the Sky's record as they suffered a 93-78 blowout at the hands of the Indiana Fever.

With both Reese and Caitlin Clark sitting out, the Sky absorbed their 18th loss of the season. This led one Fever fan to offer their take on Chicago's Barbie-themed event.

"Can we rename Barbie Night since we are now 2-0 in them? Taking all suggestions!" this fan tweeted.
It did not take long for other fans to offer their ideas for renaming the event.

"Breaking: Angel Reese 'Barbie Night' will now be called FEVER NIGHT moving forward!" one fan posted on X.
Though the game at Wintrust Arena cast spotlight on the Barbie theme, All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell commanded attention by pouring in 35 points on 7-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc. Her fellow All-Star Aliyah Boston had a double-double performance with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while rookie Makayla Timpson chipped in 14 points and four boards off the bench.

As Reese sat out with a back injury, Rachel Banham (26 points, five assists) and Kamilla Cardoso (12 points, 12 rebounds) led the way in the scoring and rebounding departments. However, the Sky committed nine more turnovers than the Fever while also being outscored 29-4 in bench production.

If the Sky continues to hold this themed event in subsequent years, Reese and her teammates will certainly have their eyes set on picking up a win, especially if their opponents happen to be the Fever once again.

Chicago Sky center embraces her teammate on Brazil national squad after Fever-Sky game

While there has been much attention drawn to the heated exchanges between the Sky and the Fever in the past, there is a distinct bond between two players on opposite sides of this rivalry.

In a clip posted on X after the Fever-Sky game on Sunday, Sky center Kamilla Cardoso can be seen hugging Fever reserve Damiris Dantas at centercourt. Though opponents in the WNBA, Cardoso and Dantas have played alongside each other on the Brazilian national team.

Most recently, Cardoso and Dantas helped Brazil reach a silver-medal finish at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup 2025.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

