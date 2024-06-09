Angel Reese becomes 3rd player ever in WNBA history to record phenomenal stat line in back-to-back games

Angel Reese put on another display of spectacular basketball during Chicago Sky's game against Atlanta Dream on June 8. Reese registered another double-double and made a big impact in the game in front of the home crowd.

For Reese, her outstanding performance didn't translate into a win for the Chicago Sky as Atlanta Dream registered an 89-80 victory. Nonetheless, Reese and her ever-increasing fanbase had plenty to cheer about.

Reese dropped 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds on the night. Out of the 13 boards, two of Reese's boards came on the offensive end. The talented rookie shot 5-10 from the field, an area from where she had lacked efficiency.

Along with 13 points and as many rebounds, Reese also accounted for 5 steals in 32:31 minutes on the floor against Dream. With another 10+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ steals in the game, Angel Reese booked her seat alongside Erlana Larkins and Tamika Catchings in an exclusive list.

Reese became only the 3rd player in WNBA history to record back-to-back games with 10+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ steals. In her previous game against the Washington Mystics on June 6, Reese scored 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and added 5 steals.

Tamika Catchings was the first WNBA player to secure the aforementioned milestone. Catchings achieved the feat while playing for Indiana Fever in 2002. Erlana Larkins achieved the feat in 2014 while playing for Fever as well.

Angel Reese stats in 2024 WNBA

Angel Reese is enjoying a good start to her life in professional basketball. After playing 10 games in the WNBA, the Chicago Sky rookie has proved her mettle on the basketball court. Apart from the scoring, rebounding and registering eye-catching stat lines, Reese's energy on the floor has been captivating.

In terms of numbers, Reese is averaging 11.6 points and 9.6 rebounds after playing 10 games for the Sky so far this season. She is averaging 4.8 offensive rebounds and as many defensive boards per game. Reese also averages 1.9 steals per game.

The Chicago Sky rookie leads the league by a significant margin in the offensive rebounding category. Reese averages 4.8 offensive boards per game, significantly higher than second-placed Napheesa Collier.

Chicago Sky and the team's supporters would hope that Angel Reese continues to perform well and helps the franchise muster wins. If the rookie continues to dominate as she has done in the previous two games, Reese will be in line for the Rookie of the Year award.

