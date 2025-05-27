"Angel Reese can't begin to match Caitlin Clark's basketball drawing power": Skip Bayless can't hide 'true' feelings on ultimate WNBA rivalry

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have been two names involved in most conversations about the WNBA's growth, and Skip Bayless took time on his podcast on Monday to talk about the impact of Clark.

Bayless' comments come during a controversial moment after Clark and Reese have once again been thrown into the spotlight with their so-called rivalry opening the season.

"Caitlin versus Angel in this year's opener set the all-time WNBA ratings record, but as cool and charismatic as Angel is, as dominate as she is on social media oppose to Caitlin, the truth is that Angel can't begin to match Caitlin's basketball drawing power when Angel's forte is just rebounding," Bayless said.

Clark and Reese previously met in the NCAA National Championship during their junior seasons at LSU and Iowa. Moreover, both players were in the running for Rookie of the Year last season. Reese set the WNBA record for most double-doubles in a season. She also broke the rebounding record before being sidelined by injury.

"Fans and viewers can't get enough of Caitlin and Angel pushing and shoving each other, really going at it in what has already become the ultimiate WNBA rivalry," Bayless said.

Clark and Reese may return to the court together when both teams play on June 7, but Clark is currently out for at least two weeks with a calf injury.

Skip Bayless urges the WNBA and its players to appreciate Caitlin Clark for her role in growing the league

The Indiana Fever are coming off a 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty that came down to three foul calls late in the ball game.

In reflecting on the game, Bayless has taken the stance that the WNBA, the referees, and the players have not treated Caitlin Clark as if she's a superstar despite earning All-WNBA First Team as a rookie.

"You're just going to have to accept that she and she alone is driving the ratings way, way above what all of you together were able to generate before she first stepped foot on a WNBA stage," Bayless said.

"Caitlin Clark controls games with magical wow passes and jump shot logo threes. I'm talking about the female Steph [Curry]...so come on ladies quit complaining about about Cailtin Clark and just accept and embrace that she is the reason all of you will make far, far more money."

The Indiana Fever will hope to sustain themselves over the next few games with their box office guard out. The Fever will play the young and tough Washington Mystics on Wednesday.

