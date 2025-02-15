Angel Reese and Cameron Brink hype Skylar Diggins-Smith's bold 'Owl' inspired style

Angel Reese and Cameron Brink hyped Skylar Diggins-Smith on Instagram after the Seattle Storm star showcased her bold owl-inspired look. On Saturday, Smith shared pictures of her tunnel fit ahead of her matchup against the Mist Basketball Club.

She expressed her thoughts on her outfit in the caption of her upload.

"If you not down with the Hootie Hoo, I don’t fw you…🦉"

Reese and Brink commented on Smith's post to express their thoughts on the WNBA veteran's tunnel fit. While the Chicago Sky star responded to Smith's caption with words, Brink used owl emojis to convey her thoughts.

"absolutely 😍😍" Reese commented.

Angel Reese and Cameron Brink comment on Skylar Diggins-Smith's IG post. (Credits: @skylrdigginssmith/Instagram)

Skylar Diggins-Smith is among the 36 WNBA players participating in Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled. She plays for the Lunar Owls, and her team's name inspired her tunnet fit.

In the pictures, the Seattle Storm star sports a brown jacket with faux fur on the shoulders. She pairs it with a dark brown top, matching shorts, brown sneakers and carries a large designer handbag.

Lastly, Smith completed her look with brown-tinted sunglasses. The Seattle Storm guard went against Breanna Stewart in her latest matchup in Unrivaled and scored 13 points to secure an 85-81 win.

Angel Reese pays tribute to Skylar Diggins-Smith after inviting the Storm guard to her podcast

Angel Reese paid tribute to Skylar Diggins-Smith on her Instagram story after inviting her to the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast. On Jan. 12, the Chicago Sky star shared a selfie with Smith from the podcast's set.

In the caption, the Sky star expressed gratitude and praised the Storm guard for her contributions to the game.

"She walked so I could run," wrote Reese in her caption. "2 Baddies, 2 Dawgs."

The Storm guard reposted Reese's story and replied to the Sky star's tribute with a warm response.

"Had such a good time!" Smith captioned.

Reese pays tribute to Diggins-Smith on her IG story. (Credits: @skylarsigginssmith/Instagram)

Angel Reese is also among the 36 WNBA players participating in the 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled. The Chicago Sky forward plays for the Rose Basketball Club.

Diggins-Smith is one of the best point guards in women's basketball history. As a six-time All-Star, she has made a name for herself, earning praise from peers like Reese.

