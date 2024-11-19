Angel Reese and Cameron Brink react to TCU star Hailey Van Lith's motivational message

Hailey Van Lith delivered a motivational message following her first career double-double on Sunday. Angel Reese and Cameron Brink reacted on social media, showing their support for the TCU star as HVL helped the Horned Frogs beat the North Carolina State Wolfpack 76-73.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Van Lith shared some photos from TCU's win over NC State. She captioned it with some zen-like message about the importance of committing to something you want while enjoying the journey.

"chop wood carry water," Van Lith wrote.

Trending

Several of Hailey Van Lith's college basketball contemporaries reacted to her message, including Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky and Cameron Brink of the LA Sparks.

Reese played with Van Lith at LSU, while Brink and HVL faced off when they were playing for Stanford and Louisville, respectively.

"EXACTLY," Reese commented.

"Proud of youuuu," Brink replied.

Angel Reese and Cameron Brink comment on Hailey Van Lith's IG post. (Photo: Screengrabbed from HVL's IG post comment section)

Hailey Van Lith scored 18 points and dished 10 assists for the TCU Horned Frogs in their 79-76 win over the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Schollmaier Arena on Sunday. It was Van Lith's first double-double, which wasn't surprising, as she was known as a scorer.

However, HVL has accepted the playmaker role this season in her first year at TCU. She knew that she had to improve her passing to become a better player. She's in her final year of eligibility and could enter the WNBA draft next year.

The 5-foot-7 player registered her first double-double in the final seconds of the game. She passed the ball to Taylor Bigsby, who gave the Horned Frogs a 76-73 lead. NC State's Aziaha James had a chance to force overtime, but missed the game-tying 3-point shot at the buzzer.

Hailey Van Lith emotional after TCU's win

Hailey Van Lith was emotional after TCU's win. (Photo: IMAGN)

After TCU's win, cameras caught Hailey Van Lith in the locker room speaking to coach Mark Campbell.

Van Lith found out that she got her first double-double and began to cry on her coach's shoulder. She told reporters after the game how proud she was of adding more to her repertoire.

"I've really enjoyed this process," Van Lith said. "I kind of transforming into a new player. Before I was Hailey the scorer, like I was gonna go and get buckets, and now I'm the playmaker."

Expand Tweet

Van Lith was once one of the best prospects in women's basketball, but her stock dropped over the past year. She will be eligible to enter next year's draft where she's predicted to go at No. 22 in the second round to the Las Vegas Aces, as per Tankathon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback