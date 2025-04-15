Angel Reese catches brutal stray from Jason Whitlock as Wizards fan embarrassingly botches $1,000,000 challenge

After Sunday's Washington Wizards NBA game against the Miami Heat, Angel Reese caught a stray bullet from sports commentator Jason Whitlock. On Monday, Whitlock shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) about a fan who blew his chance to win a million dollars after the game while claiming it was Reese's dad.

Ad

"Angel Reese’s daddy botched his chance at a million dollars!," Whitlock wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Whitlock's tweet came after a challenge to win $1M was organized for fans after the Wizards-Heat game. The challenge had a time frame of 24 seconds and participants were expected to score a stipulated number of points before their time ran out.

A Wizards fan then attempted it but ultimately failed to score the required points before the timeout. A clip shared on Instagram shows the fan frantically throwing the ball at the rim but continually missing the net.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, there was nothing to suggest the fan was Angel Reese's father despite Whitlock's claims. The Chicago Sky player reportedly didn't have a close relationship with her dad, Michael Reese, as both parents separated when she was young. The latter played college basketball at Boston University and later at Loyola Maryland University before heading overseas.

Angel Reese welcomes new WNBA draftees to Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky drafted four new players in the 2025 WNBA Draft, held on Monday night. The franchise selected Slovenian prodigy Ajsa Sivka with the 10th pick, TCU standout Hailey Van Lith with the 11th pick, Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld with the 16th pick and Texas A&M prospect Aicha Coulibaly with the 17th pick.

Ad

Reacting to Chicago's selections, Angel Reese posted a series of posts on X as she expressed her delight with the new rookies.

"WELCOME TO CHICAG0!!!," she wrote in one tweet.

Expand Tweet

Reese is heading into her second year in the league and is undoubtedly excited at the thought of playing alongside her new teammates next season. In the 2024 season, she averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Chicago Sky and was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team. Now, with new names on the roster supporting her, she could further improve her game this term.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA writer & analyst for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and uses his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism, especially in basketball.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More