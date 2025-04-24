The WNBA season is just around the corner, and organizations are scheduling matchups for next month's preseason, including Angel Reese's Chicago Sky. Reese and the Sky share elevated expectations entering the former NCAA national champ's second season as a pro and will look to start the season off strong.

For their first game of the 2025 season, Reese and her Chicago squad will travel to Baton Rouge to take on the Brazilian national team at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Angel Reese will suit up on her home court at LSU for the first time since her not-so-distant days as a Tiger.

Ahead of her LSU homecoming, Reese delivered a message on her Instagram story regarding the preseason contest.

Image Credits: Via @angelreese5 on Instagram

"Bayou Barbie is coming home NEXT FRIDAY," Reese said on her story. "Be there!"

It will also be a homecoming for Chicago's No. 11 pick in the WNBA draft, Hailey Van Lith, who played alongside Reese at LSU for the 2023-24 season.

In their lone season together, Reese and Van Lith led the Tigers to a 31-6 record and an appearance in the Final Four before a season-ending loss at the hands of Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Angel Reese in attendance for Celtics-Magic Game 2

Looking to share her good luck with the Leprechaun gracing center court at TD Garden, Angel Reese pulled up to Game 2 of the Boston Celtics' first-round matchup versus the Orlando Magic. Boston handled its business versus Orlando in Game 1, looking to extend the series lead in Game 2.

Reese shared her view of the floor with a post to her Instagram story ahead of Game 2's tip-off.

Image Credits: Via @angelreese5 on Instagram

The Celtics rolled over Orlando 103-86 in Game 1, despite taking a 49-48 deficit into the locker rooms at halftime. Boston shot a mind-boggling 43.2% from 3-point range in Game 1 and managed to keep their turnovers to a minimum, finishing with just nine as a team.

Boston is already a heavy favorite in Game 2 without the luck of Angel Reese attending the game.

