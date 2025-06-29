"Angel Reese doesn’t move the needle": Christine Brennan credits Caitlin Clark alone as WNBA's savior, brutally dismisses Sky star's role

Angel Reese made headlines last year when she confidently stated that Caitlin Clark isn’t the sole reason for the WNBA’s surge in popularity, asserting that she too has played a significant role in the league’s growth. However, veteran columnist Cristine Brennan strongly disagrees and recently dismissed Reese’s impact in no uncertain terms.

Speaking on ESPN LA, Brennan didn’t hold back, stating bluntly that the WNBA’s spike in TV ratings is entirely due to Caitlin Clark. She went on to claim that Reese doesn’t move the needle when it comes to viewership or ratings, adding that the Chicago Sky forward isn't even in the same league as Clark when it comes to star power and influence.

"The TV viewership is all about Caitlin Clark, not Angel and Caitlin. Just Caitlin," Brennan said. "I think Angel is a great rebounder and excellent at what she does, but she doesn’t move the needle when it comes to ratings. Caitlin does."

Christine Brennan recently doubled down on her stance about Caitlin Clark’s transformative impact on the WNBA with the release of her new book, On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women's Sports.

In the book, the veteran sports journalist reinforces her long-held belief that Clark has fundamentally shifted the landscape of women’s basketball, a view she has consistently voiced across social media.

Despite battling injuries this season, which have caused her to miss multiple games, Clark’s influence remains undeniable in Brennan’s eyes. Highlighting her point, Brennan boldly claimed that during the five consecutive games Clark missed earlier in the season due to a quad strain, the WNBA lost more than half of its TV audience.

WNBA fans react to Christine Brennan discrediting Angel Reese for Caitlin Clark

Social media erupted after a clip of Christine Brennan’s dismissive remarks about Angel Reese’s impact went viral. WNBA fans didn’t hold back, with many users openly siding with the veteran sports journalist and endorsing her view of Caitlin Clark as the true driving force behind the league’s surge in popularity.

A fan said:

designer @chriswallace LINK Careful, a certain fanbase may get mad hearing this

Another fan said:

s molina @mister_s_molina LINK Same with Paige or anyone else in the WNBA. They’re not needle movers

A fan commented:

Jo @Jo665456752 LINK And she’s right. Almost anything that associates themselves with Caitlin gets attention never the other way around.

A user wrote:

Lily @BeHappy30766814 LINK She’s real. Been doing this too long to bull shit anyone and everyone knows that. Will get her fair share of hate from the usual crowd, but she doesn’t care and knows the risk is worth the reward and the truth is bigger than the reward.

Speaking of Clark, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is currently sidelined with a groin injury. The superstar guard has missed the Fever’s last two games and her status for Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Cup Final against the Minnesota Lynx remains uncertain.

