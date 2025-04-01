Angel Reese drops 1-word reaction on Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony's pictures in see-through dress

Angel Reese has a close relationship with La La Anthony, Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife, and Kiyan Anthony, their son. Reese sometimes reacts to the actress’ posts on Instagram and had the high school basketball star in her Unapologetically Angel podcast in October 2024. On Monday, the Chicago Sky forward commented on the latest IG post from the actress.

Ad

Anthony shared photos on Instagram wearing a see-through dress and wrote:

“Came for the pics, stayed for the video 😅”

Ad

Trending

The New York Knicks legend’s ex-wife had a pink, body-length see-through dress that the former MTV VJ capped off with see-through high heels. Reese, who frequently shares IG photos that can sometimes be revealing, could not hold back a response.

The WNBA All-Star promptly commented:

“Bodyyyyy”

Angel Reese reacts on Monday to La La Anthony's latest Instagram photos. [photo: @lala/IG]

The post from Anthony had a hilarious ending. She included a clip featuring a mother and daughter doing a TikTok video. The daughter pretended to write a poem in her journal when she only copied a line from Glorilla’s Whatchu Kno About Me.

Ad

Carmelo and La La Anthony once thanked Angel Reese for giving advice to their son, Kiyan

In late October 2024, Kiyan Anthony appeared in Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel show. During their chat, the Chicago Sky star advised the soon-to-be college player to watch out for girls who will take advantage of him.

When La La Anthony appeared in her ex-husband’s podcast, 7PM in Brooklyn in November 2024, she had this to say about Reese’s advice for Kiyan:

Ad

“I f**k with it. Yeah! I think that’s the best advice. I’m so glad she told him. I love her. She’s like family and she’s like a big sister. I think it’s good for him to hear it from somebody probably other than his mom.

Carmelo Anthony echoed:

“I f**k with it. It’s necessary. She’s been in college and experienced college at the highest level. She knows what’s going on. That’s good to know. Big sister advice for him.”

Ad

Ad

La La Anthony and Kiyan appeared on the show as guests for the Lutheran High School star’s college announcement. The younger Anthony told his fans that he would play for Syracuse, the school his father led to the 2003 NCAA championship.

Although the parents will unquestionably keep an eye on him, they are grateful for Angel Reese’s advice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback