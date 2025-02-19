Angel Reese drops 2-word reaction to $145,000 new Chicago Sky teammate's electrifying performance

WNBA All-Star forward Angel Reese lauded new Chicago Sky teammate Kia Nurse after the latter dropped a game-high 35 points in a recent AU Pro Basketball game.

Nurse, who recently signed a one-year, $145,000 deal to play for the Sky in the 2025 WNBA season, was scorching hot as her team battled Team Siegrist in Nashville, Tennessee. She scored from all angles but unfortunately it was not enough to tow them to the victory, losing 97-79.

Angel Reese took note of what she did, taking to X to drop a two-word reaction, writing:

"Hi teammate"

Nurse, 28, played last season with the LA Sparks, playing 40 games and averaging 7.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20 minutes per game. She spent her first three years in the WNBA in New York before playing a season each in Phoenix and Seattle before landing in Los Angeles last time around.

In Chicago, she joins Reese and the Sky who finished the 2024 campaign with a 13-27 record, missing out on a playoff spot for the first time in six years. The team has a new head coach in Tyler Marsh as they try to bounce back in the next WNBA season.

Angel Reese wants Chicago Sky to get Olivia Miles in WNBA Draft

While Angel Reese approves of Kia Nurse as teammate, she wants the Chicago Sky to continue fortifying their roster and take Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles in the WNBA Rookie Draft in April.

She shared this in a recent episode of her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, telling guest and WNBA legend Lisa Leslie:

"We're trying to get her (Miles)"

The Sky hold the third pick in this year's WNBA Draft, picking behind the Dallas Wings and the LA Sparks. With Miles, the Sky look to get a playmaker who could help them improve on their last-place finish in the 2024 campaign.

In the ongoing collegiate season, Miles has been averaging all-around numbers of 16.7 points, 6.2 assists, six rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33 minutes per game for the Fighting Irish.

Chicago has been busy in the offseason, acquiring Rebecca Allen from the Connecticut Sun and signing veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot from the reigning WNBA champions New York Liberty.

In the next WNBA season, Angel Reese is expected to lead the charge for the Sky following an impressive rookie campaign, where she established herself as a double-double machine with norms of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds on her way to becoming an All-Star in her first year in the league.

