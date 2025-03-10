Angel Reese drops 2-word reaction hyping her latest guests on 'Unapologetically Angel' podcast

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 10, 2025 11:18 GMT
NBA: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic - Source: Imagn
Angel Reese, NBA: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic (Source: Imagn)

Angel Reese dropped a major tease on who will be the next guests on her popular podcast Unapologetically Angel. Reese has remained busy with off-court endeavors despite participating in the inaugural season of Unrivaled with Rose BC.

Reese shared a selfie with her next guests, rapper Dess Dior and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves, on her Instagram stories. Dior has been rapping since she was 12 years old, releasing her first album in 2019. Cheaves, also known as Jayda Wayda, is a successful businesswoman.

Cheaves founded the clothing brand Waydamin while also being famous for her previous relationship with rapper Lil Baby. The former couple have a child together. Dior and Cheaves also host a podcast titled Act Normal.

"IT GIRLS," Reese wrote.
Angel Reese shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @angelreese5 on IG)
The Chicago Sky star launched her Unapologetically Angel podcast back in August amid her rookie season. She has welcomed a lot of famous guests in the past six months including Sheryl Swoopes, Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal, Kiyan Anthony, Funny Marco, Latto, GloRilla, Sexxy Red, Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Lisa Leslie, Cam Newton and DiJonai Carrington.

In an interview with Complex last year, Angel Reese explained why she started her podcast despite the busy life of a WNBA star.

"It's another way for me to connect with my fans and reach new audiences I wouldn't necessarily have before," Reese said. "I can't wait to share a different side with listeners and have them come on this ride with me. I mainly want this podcast to be a place for authentic and unfiltered conversations. Whether I'm sharing insights on basketball, the current trends in fashion, or the latest news in entertainment."
Angel Reese comments about potential WNBA lockout on latest podcast episode

The latest guest on the Unapologetically Angel podcast was Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington. Angel Reese and the former Connecticut Sun star discussed the possibility of having a lockout once the current collective bargaining agreement ends following the 2025 WNBA season.

"I got to get in the meetings, because I'm hearing like, if y'all don't give us what we want, we sitting out," Reese said.
The comments from Reese have certainly divided fans online, with some pointing out that the WNBA has never been profitable. Others explained that the new television deal would certainly increase the salaries of players, which would be tackled in the new CBA.

One of the reasons why free agents this offseason are only signing one-year deals is the expectation that there would be a good salary increase starting in the 2026 WNBA season.

Edited by Prathik BR
