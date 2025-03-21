Angel Reese drops 4-word reaction to losing privacy during public dates

Angel Reese dropped a candid reaction on losing privacy during public outings and casual dinners with her growing stardom in the world of sports. On Friday, the Chicago Sky star's "Unapologetically Angel" podcast posted a clip on their X account that featured a conversation on the topic.

The video consisted of a segment from the podcast's latest episode featuring Jayda Wayda and Dess Dior, where the duo can be seen discussing the lack of privacy in their lives after becoming famous with Reese. The 22-year-old Center then reposted the clip on her X account with the four-word caption:

"Hate this for us🥲😅"

In the clip, Dior starts the conversation by mentioning how the three of them have averted public scrutiny for the most part by staying away from public relationships. However, Wayda pointed out how even a normal dinner outing with a male friend can be painted as a romantic date by the media.

The thought seemed to really resonate with Reese. The WNBA star chimed in with some passionate comments about her own experience on the matter.

"Now It's like you got a private room, everything," Reese said. "That's what I miss like just I want to eat dinner. I don't want to have a private room, everything... sometimes I just want to live a life."

Angel Reese saw a huge rise in popularity after her entry into the WNBA last season. She is arguably one of the brightest stars in the league right now, who has played a major role in bringing more eyeballs to the WNBA as a product.

Reese's personal brand also grew with the league as she saw a significant rise in her following across all her social handles. The Sky star has over 4.7 million followers on Instagram, 5.4 million on TikTok, and 683k followers on X.

All that popularity has warranted a lot of speculation on her romantic life. Hence, the lack of privacy during her public dinner outings.

Angel Reese revealed the reason behind starting her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast

During Friday's episode, Reese revealed the real reason behind her decision to take up the microphone. The Chicago Sky star asked her guests Jayda Wayda and Dess Dior why they started their "Act Normal" Podcast.

But before they revealed their answers, the Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year stated,

"I started mine [podcast] just to like take the narrative I said what I said on my own podcast and nobody can take what I said and put in their own words and also to bring people on to say what they got to say and promote things that they want." (12:34)

The "Unapologetically Angel" podcast has been pretty successful in the new media space on YouTube. The pod's YouTube channel has garnered over 133,000 subscribers since its inception in August of last year.

