"It's time to go": Angel Reese packs up and leaves Miami after historic four months in Unrivaled

On Friday, Angel Reese left Miami, Florida after etching her name in the history books. The Chicago Sky star spent four months in the Magic City to play for the Rose BC in the inaugural season of the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled.

Reese shared a picture from the inside of a car on her Instagram story bidding her farewell to Miami and her fans in the city. She expressed her thoughts on her thoughts on her departure in the caption of her upload.

"BYE MIAMI✌️."

"It's been a LONG 4 months & it's time to go🤣."

Angel Reese bids farewell to Miami on her IG story. (Credits: @angelreese5/Instagram)

During her time in Miami playing for Rose BC, Angel Reese dominated the 3x3 league on the defensive front. She averaged a double-double- 13.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for the entire season living up to her nickname of "double-double machine."

She was named Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year and ultimately became an inaugural Unrivaled champion with the team. Reese helped her team to a great run in the 3x3 format alongside Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper.

Unfortunately, she suffered an injury on her wrist and was sidelined from the semi-final and the championship game. However, the Rose managed to win without Reese in the semi-final game against the Laces 57-63 and in the championship game against Vinyl BC 54-62 to create history.

Angel Reese seemingly throws shade at WNBA on receiving Unrivaled's $50,000 bonus

Angel Reese appeared to throw shade at the WNBA after her Unrivaled team Rose BC became the inaugural Unrivaled champions. After her team secured the win, the Chicago Sky star went on X and expressed her excitement about the $50,000 bonus that came with the win.

"50K NEED DATTTTT" Reese tweeted on Tuesday.

Indiana Fever star veteran Sydney Colson reposted Reese's post and asked about her well-being before joking about being there if the Sky star needed to get rid of the bonus money she won. In her reply to Colson, Reese discussed her WNBA salary and the importance of the $50,000 to her.

"Hey sista. I’m doing well. Just won 50k on a flight. I know you are VERY aware & I’m sorry to break it to you but I’m on a rookie contract & that 50k was a little more than half of my contract so I have to keep that to myself…. Sorry :( give me a few years and I gotchu. Be well," she replied in the caption of her repost of Colson's post.

Angel Reese has been an avid speaker on the monetary discrepancy between the WNBA and the NBA. She recently made a remark suggesting there had been talks of a strike if the WNBA don't meet the player's demands during the CBA negotiations.

