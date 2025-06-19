Angel Reese drops blunt reaction as Aneesah Morrow misses double-double by one rebound

Angel Reese gave props to her former collegiate teammate Aneesah Morrow after the Connecticut Sun rookie's career night against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday.

Ad

Morrow, the No. 7 pick in this year's WNBA draft out of LSU, played 23 minutes in their 83-75 loss to the visiting Mercury. Despite their team losing she had a great game, finishing with a near double-double of 16 points and nine rebounds, along with three steals.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chicago Sky All-Star forward Angel Reese shared her reaction to Morrow's solid outing against the Mercury.

Reese wrote:

"LET HER COOK."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prior to their game against Phoenix, Morrow was only averaging nine minutes per game with 2.6 points and 1.2 rebounds.

In college, she split her four years with DePaul and LSU. In 2023, she won an NCAA title with Angel Reese for the Tigers. For her collegiate career, Morrow had averages of 20.5 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 2.6 spg, 1.7 apg and 1.2 bpg in 139 games.

Angel Reese among league-leaders in double-doubles in the WNBA this season

While Aneesah Morrow continues to work for her first double-double in the WNBA, Angel Reese has been a steady force in that area.

Ad

In 11 games in the 2025 season, the former LSU star has chalked up six double-doubles. She is tied with Brionna Jones of the Atlanta Dream and Jonquel Jones of the New York Liberty.

Reese also made history by becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 30 career double-doubles, doing it in just 42 games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angel Reese recorded her first triple-double in the WNBA, finishing with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the Sky's 78-66 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

She became the second-youngest WNBA player at 23 years and 40 days old to achieve the feat, behind Caitlin Clark who did it at the age of 22 last season.

“(I’m) trying to get back to being super versatile,” Reese said following her triple-double effort. “And (new head coach Tyler Marsh) made that emphasis early on in the season."

Reese has been averaging 11 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 3.6 apg and 1.6 spg for the Sky (3-8). Chicago next plays on Saturday at home against the Phoenix Mercury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More