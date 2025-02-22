Angel Reese drops friendly warning to Rose teammate about Olivia Miles at Unrivaled

Angel Reese shared a friendly warning to Chelsea Gray about Olivia Miles, one of the best prospects in the 2025 WNBA draft. The Chicago Sky star will just enter her second season as a pro but is already working as a recruiter for her team, although her success rate hasn't been the best.

That said, she might be plotting for the Sky to secure the services of Miles next year. The forward is high on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard and has shown her desire to team up with her in the W eventually.

With an Instagram story, Angel Reese warned Gray about Miles being available when the Sky is on the clock in the upcoming draft.

"I told Chels yall better not let my sis drop to 3," Reese captioned the post.

Reese's warning

Unfortunately for Reese, Chelsea Gray or her Las Vegas Aces have nothing to do with the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2025 draft. The No. 1 selection belongs to the Dallas Wings.

The Seattle Storm own the second after the three-team deal that sent Jewell Loyd to Las Vegas, Kelsey Plum to the LA Sparks, and Li Yueru and the No. 2 overall pick to Seattle.

The Sky could miss out on Olivia Miles, as multiple mock drafts, including ESPN's, have the Storm picking Miles. Instead, the Sky would go with Miles' teammate Sonia Citron, a 6-foot-1 senior guard from Notre Dame.

Angel Reese shares feelings on scrutinized rebounding skills

Angel Reese posted a terrific performance on Friday, as Rose BC ended the Lunar Owls' unbeaten run in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. The forward put on a show with the first 20-20 game in the competition after she recorded 22 points and 21 rebounds.

After the game was over, Reese talked about her remarkable rebounding ability, revealing that it all comes from her mentality and what she tries to achieve every day in every aspect.

"I have a mentality, anything I want in life I'm going to get," Reese said. "I manifest everything I want in life ... Even when I get steals, I can time ... you gotta manifest anything you want in life."

Despite being criticized over her offensive rebounds, Angel Reese hasn't lost confidence and keeps putting in the work to improve. With this win, Rose improved to 5-4, ranking third in the standings, only behind Lunar Owls (8-1) and Laces (5-3).

