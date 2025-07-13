Angel Reese edges out Caitlin Clark to join A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier on elite production tier

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has been playing like an MVP over the past few weeks, with her production among the best in the WNBA. Reese led the Sky to an impressive 87-81 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday inside the Wintrust Arena.

Ad

According to @trendyhoopstars on X, formerly known as Twitter, Reese is now tied for fourth place in total box score production. Reese and Breanna Stewart are at 32.4, just right behind Napheesa Collier (38.1), A'ja Wilson (36.8) and Alyssa Thomas (34.3). Total box score production is the combined total of points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game.

For those wondering where Caitlin Clark stands on the list, she hasn't qualified because of her 10 missed games. But if Clark was qualified, she would still be slightly behind Reese and Stewart at 32.3. She recently returned from injury but hasn't found her rhythm just yet.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angel Reese had her eighth double-double of the season and 15th overall for the season on Saturday. Reese finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. She had six turnovers but shot 8-for-14 from the field in the Chicago Sky's shocking 87-81 victory over the league-leading Minnesota Lynx.

Kamilla Cardoso had 27 points and 15 rebounds, while Ariel Atkins stole the show with 27 points to lead all scorers. It was the Sky's seventh win of the season, moving to 10th in the WNBA standings.

Ad

On the other hand, Napheesa Collier had 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Kayla McBride scored 17 points. Courtney Williams contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. The Lynx are still comfortably atop the standings at 18-4.

Angel Reese reacts to Chicago Sky's upset win over Minnesota Lynx

Angel Reese reacts to Chicago Sky's upset win over Minnesota Lynx. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking at the postgame press conference, Angel Reese was asked about the motivation for the Chicago Sky's performance against the Minnesota Lynx. Reese credited Kamilla Cardoso for stepping up on both offense and defense, while also pointing out the Sky not being named as best young core in the league as a trigger.

Ad

"Big 6'7" you can't teach that," Reese said. "We took it personal earlier on in the season where people didn’t think we were the best young core in the league. We stood on that, and we're standing on that. It speaks for itself, and we're young, and we're still not polished to where we want to be yet, and we're just raw right now."

Ad

Reese and the Sky are back in action on Monday against the Lynx again, still inside the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More