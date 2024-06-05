Angel Reese Ejection: Lead official for Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty game explains reason

Angel Reese’s night ended with still 2:31 in the Chicago Sky’s 88-75 loss to the New York Liberty. “Chi Barbie” received back-to-back technical fouls from WNBA Charles Watson which resulted in an automatic ejection. Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon told the media after the game that she didn’t get any explanation as to why Reese was tossed out.

A few hours after Chicago suffered its fourth loss over its last five games, the pool report for the Liberty-Sky showdown came out. Maj Forsberg, the lead official, described how Reese was ejected:

“After being called for hitting Jonquel Jones across the arm during a rebound, Angel Reese disrespectfully addresses the calling official.

“Angel Reese then waives off the calling official in resentment to the call and is assessed a second technical foul. Since these were two separate acts, the combination of two technicals resulted in Angel Reese being ejected from the game.”

Forsberg added that there were no warnings given to Reese before the two consecutive technical fouls were assessed. The ejection cut the forward’s night short. She saw action for 24 minutes and had a 13-point and 10-rebound night that included five on the offensive glass. Reese was chasing after a sixth offensive rebound when the reach-in foul was called against her.

The fans inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago booed the referee for tossing out the popular rookie. Sabrina Ionescu, New York’s sharpshooting guard, couldn’t believe Reese was ejected for reportedly saying “That’s bulls**t.”

It was an unfortunate ending for Reese who looked like she was leading Chicago to its second win of the season against New York. The Sky and Liberty were engaged in a seesaw battle until the fourth quarter where the visitors limited the hosts to just nine points.

Angel Reese and the Sky can bounce back on Thursday

The loss to the New York Liberty dropped the Chicago Sky’s win-loss card to 3-5. Reese and Co. will have a chance to get back on the winning column with a win on Thursday versus the winless Washington Mystics.

The Sky will be at home in their next three games so they will have a good chance of improving their record. They will also host the Atlanta Dream on Saturday before the league-leading Connecticut Sun come in for a visit.

Reese, who is quite feisty and competitive, will learn from that outburst late against the Liberty. She can’t afford to be tossed out when the Sky badly needs her on the court.

