Angel Reese enjoys morning cruise with her pup Tiago vibing to Gunna's new album  

During her time at LSU, Angel Reese became a proud dog owner when she brought Tiago home in September 2023. On Monday morning, Reese posted a series of photos and videos to her Instagram story.

Among them was a clip of her riding around with her dog, Tiago. The dog was in the front seat with her as she was singing along to hip-hop star Gunna's new album, "One of Wun."

Via Angel Reese's Instagram story

Since being drafted seventh overall by the Chicago Sky, Reese has put together a strong start to her pro career. Last week, she recorded her first double-double (11 points, 12 rebounds) against the Seattle Storm.

Through her first seven games, Reese is averaging 10.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Her play has helped Chicago to a 3-4 record to open the 2024 season.

Among the other recent posts on Angel Reese's Instagram story was a big announcement regarding her dog. Later this week, Tiago will be celebrating his first birthday.

In the post, Reese was emotional, as her dog would soon turn one year old. She also had a countdown, along with tagging the Instagram account she made for Tiago.

Via Angel Reese's Instagram story

Reese first made the account for Tiago when she brought it home last September. The page has 11 posts on it, along with nearly 12,000 followers. However, Tiago's Instagram only follows three accounts. Those being Reese, the dog mascot for "Raising Canes," and the account of Reese's brother's dog.

Since bringing him home, Reese has been nothing short of obsessed with her dog. The two even took photos together last year when the college star was doing a photo shoot for LSU.

Before the WNBA season began, Reese wanted to make sure that Tiago had all the proper gear to show his support. About a month ago, she posted a photo on Instagram looking for someone who could make a custom jersey for the dog.

Based on her social media activity, it doesn't look like she goes anywhere without Tiago tagging along.