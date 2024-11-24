"Angel Reese has everyone wanting to leave" - WNBA fans react to Chennedy Carter teasing potential team switch

On Saturday, Chennedy Carter sparked attention with a post on Threads. The Chicago Sky guard, who played one season with the team, has hinted at leaving this offseason. Although she's in China, Carter hasn't forgotten about her WNBA future.

She asked fans where they'd like to see her play next.

"Let’s chat !!! drop the wnba teams you would like to see me sign with next year 🤭 yall be coaches and gms anyways lol lets see what you think !! 🎸🏁," Carter wrote.

The question didn't sit well with plenty of fans, who quickly called her out for playing about her future while she's a restricted free agent.

"Here’s what’s sad, no one can deny that she is extremely gifted as a basketball player. Unfortunately, she’s never been checked. Toughlove would’ve been a blessing to her. She’s just gonna bounce from team to team if even that. You cannot deny she’s got game," one fan said.

"@ChennedyCarter you making it hard for us to keep on defending. Relax, breath in breath out 🙆‍♀️ , you ought to learn to calm your own stop. Man let me log off... *deep sigh*," another fan wrote.

"Which coach want to baby her this year and loose some players and they’re job at the end of the year 🤔," another fan wondered.

Some fans joked about Angel Reese being responsible for players leaving the Sky, while others said they were tired of dealing with Carter.

"Angel has EVERYONE wanting to leave😭😭," one fan said.

"This makes me think no teams really want her. She fouls way too much and is a liability," another fan wrote.

Carter has starred in more than one controversy this week, but she doesn't seem to be paying much attention to that.

Fans criticized Chennedy Carter over non-committal social media post

Chennedy Carter tweeted a similar message on Wednesday, hinting at a potential exit from the Sky in a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter).

This message raised plenty of eyebrows around the league, with some fans labeling her as 'immature' and 'bad for business.' Carter was one of the best storylines in the 2024 WNBA season, going from signing a training camp deal to becoming the best scorer on the Sky.

The team hoped to keep her on the roster after the season finished, but now those plans might have changed.

