Chennedy Carter's future with the Chicago Sky is a question mark right now. The talented guard is slated to be a restricted free agent, and she hinted at potentially leaving the Windy City in a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter). Fans were quick to comment.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Chenn is so talented but she’s not good for business. Too immature I guess. Got to learn how to move better," one fan said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Why tf do they keep deleting their tweets? Stand on business or don’t tweet it," another fan added.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Her skills will never be in question but she refuses to leave the me vs everybody mentality behind and unfortunately that will continue to hinder her in every way until she grows up," another fan stated.

Some supported Carter and didn't want to rush to conclusions.

"I definitely think there was more to the story in Chicago than we knew. Zero reason they wouldn’t be talking about her and want her back," one wrote.

"??? she's a free agent. what's the issue?" another one asked.

"I hope Chicago Sky brings her back and doesn't low ball her. That's probably what they're waiting to do," a fan concluded.

Chennedy Carter might not be a part of Tyler Marsh's plans

The Sky are transitioning with Tyler Marsh at the helm. They will likely look to build their roster around budding stars Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

During Marsh's introductory press conference, he failed to mention Carter, fueling speculation about whether he or the team intend to bring him back in free agency. Marsh did call Carter a "great player" in an interview on The Athletic Women's Basketball Show, but he added he was only focused on the players currently under contract.

Chennedy Carter is coming off averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game on 48% shooting from the floor. She could get a big payday in her next WNBA contract. She's a restricted free agent, meaning Chicago's front office holds the right to match any potential deal she gets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback