Angel Reese finds out she might have two new Reeboks to pull off at WNBA All-Star game

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has been drawing the attention of fans with her shoe game since joining the WNBA. Since signing with Reebok, Reese has continued to debut custom shoes despite not having a signature shoe deal with the company. Primarily, she has been wearing the Reebok Solution shoes, but with her own flair.

In collaboration with SoLegitCustoms' Marvin Baroota, Reese has shown off several custom shoes that have caught the eye of WNBA fans around the league.

Early in the season, during the controversial Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game that saw Caitlin Clark shoved to the ground by Chennedy Carter, Angel Reese wore worse custom Barbie-inspired shoes. The sneakers were hand-painted by Baroota, marking the first of several collabs between the pair.

After Angel Reese famously went on to say that she didn't mind playing the villain in her on-court rivalry with Caitlin Clark, Baroota painted another jaw-dropping pair of shoes for the Sky rookie.

This time, the shoes took inspiration from DC comics' villain, The Joker with the shoes featuring his toothy grin on one shoe, and his famous laugh on the other. Now, Baroota has teased a special project he's working on for the WNBA All-Star Game.

From the sounds of things, Angel Reese may have two pairs of shoes to wear during the game. In response to Baroota's tweet, Reese wrote:

"OUUUUU"

Looking at the WNBA's plans for All-Star weekend, which will see Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark team up for the first time

This year, the WNBA will take a month off for the 2024 Paris Olympic games. Despite that, with the rise in popularity seen this season, the league has decided that they will have an All-Star break as well, despite the Olympic break.

the WNBA's All-Star weekend will follow a similar schedule to the NBA's All-Star weekend, with festivities kicking off on Friday, Jul. 19. Much like the NBA, the W will have the 3-point contest and the WNBA skills challenge on night one, with the All-Star game on the following night.

This year's WNBA All-Star game will also serve as the WNBA's send-off for players who are participating in the Olympics. With that in mind, the league has decided the All-Star Game will be played between Team USA and the WNBA All-Stars.

Action will take place from Phoenix, Arizona, at the Footprint Center, with ABC handling broadcasting duties for the event. Action begins Friday, Jul. 19, at 6 PM Pacific (9 PM Eastern), with Saturday's action tipping off at 5:30 PM Pacific (8:30 PM Eastern).

Below, you can see the full rosters for All-Star weekend:

WNBA All-Stars

DeWanna Bonner - Connecticut Sun

Aliyah Boston - Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark - Indiana Fever

Allisha Gray - Atlanta Dream

Dearica Hamby - LA Sparks

Brionna Jones - Connecticut Sun

Jonquel Jones - New York Liberty

Kayla McBride - Minnesota Lynx

Kelsey Mitchell - Indiana Fever

Arike Ogunbowale - Dallas Wings

Nneka Ogwumike - Seattle Storm

Angel Reese - Chicago Sky

Team USA

Napheesa Collier - Minnesota Lynx

Kahleah Copper - Phoenix Mercury

Chelsea Gray - Las Vegas Aces

Brittney Griner - Phoenix Mercury

Sabrina Ionescu - New York Liberty

Jewell Loyd - Seattle Storm

Kelsey Plum - Las Vegas Aces

Breanna Stewart - New York Liberty

Diana Taurasi - Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas - Connecticut Sun

A'ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young - Las Vegas Aces

