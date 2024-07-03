Angel Reese finds out she might have two new Reeboks to pull off at WNBA All-Star game

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has been drawing the attention of fans with her shoe game since joining the WNBA. Since signing with Reebok, Reese has continued to debut custom shoes despite not having a signature shoe deal with the company. Primarily, she has been wearing the Reebok Solution shoes, but with her own flair.
In collaboration with SoLegitCustoms' Marvin Baroota, Reese has shown off several custom shoes that have caught the eye of WNBA fans around the league.
Early in the season, during the controversial Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game that saw Caitlin Clark shoved to the ground by Chennedy Carter, Angel Reese wore worse custom Barbie-inspired shoes. The sneakers were hand-painted by Baroota, marking the first of several collabs between the pair.
After Angel Reese famously went on to say that she didn't mind playing the villain in her on-court rivalry with Caitlin Clark, Baroota painted another jaw-dropping pair of shoes for the Sky rookie.
This time, the shoes took inspiration from DC comics' villain, The Joker with the shoes featuring his toothy grin on one shoe, and his famous laugh on the other. Now, Baroota has teased a special project he's working on for the WNBA All-Star Game.
From the sounds of things, Angel Reese may have two pairs of shoes to wear during the game. In response to Baroota's tweet, Reese wrote:
"OUUUUU"
Looking at the WNBA's plans for All-Star weekend, which will see Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark team up for the first time
This year, the WNBA will take a month off for the 2024 Paris Olympic games. Despite that, with the rise in popularity seen this season, the league has decided that they will have an All-Star break as well, despite the Olympic break.
the WNBA's All-Star weekend will follow a similar schedule to the NBA's All-Star weekend, with festivities kicking off on Friday, Jul. 19. Much like the NBA, the W will have the 3-point contest and the WNBA skills challenge on night one, with the All-Star game on the following night.
This year's WNBA All-Star game will also serve as the WNBA's send-off for players who are participating in the Olympics. With that in mind, the league has decided the All-Star Game will be played between Team USA and the WNBA All-Stars.
Action will take place from Phoenix, Arizona, at the Footprint Center, with ABC handling broadcasting duties for the event. Action begins Friday, Jul. 19, at 6 PM Pacific (9 PM Eastern), with Saturday's action tipping off at 5:30 PM Pacific (8:30 PM Eastern).
Below, you can see the full rosters for All-Star weekend:
WNBA All-Stars
- DeWanna Bonner - Connecticut Sun
- Aliyah Boston - Indiana Fever
- Caitlin Clark - Indiana Fever
- Allisha Gray - Atlanta Dream
- Dearica Hamby - LA Sparks
- Brionna Jones - Connecticut Sun
- Jonquel Jones - New York Liberty
- Kayla McBride - Minnesota Lynx
- Kelsey Mitchell - Indiana Fever
- Arike Ogunbowale - Dallas Wings
- Nneka Ogwumike - Seattle Storm
- Angel Reese - Chicago Sky
Team USA
- Napheesa Collier - Minnesota Lynx
- Kahleah Copper - Phoenix Mercury
- Chelsea Gray - Las Vegas Aces
- Brittney Griner - Phoenix Mercury
- Sabrina Ionescu - New York Liberty
- Jewell Loyd - Seattle Storm
- Kelsey Plum - Las Vegas Aces
- Breanna Stewart - New York Liberty
- Diana Taurasi - Phoenix Mercury
- Alyssa Thomas - Connecticut Sun
- A'ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces
- Jackie Young - Las Vegas Aces