Angel Reese flaunts new-look curls with 5-word reaction

Angel Reese flaunted her new look with curls on her Instagram story. On Wednesday, the Chicago Sky star shared a selfie featuring her new makeover. Reese has slowly become a cultural icon since her inception in the WNBA and leading LSU to the 2023 NCAA title.

Reese, who was featured on the cover of Vogue magazine in January, shared her thoughts on her new look in a five-word caption on her story:

"now this is a FLIPOVER💋."

Reese shows off her new curly hairstyle on her IG story. (Image Source: @angelreese5/Instagram)

Reese gave her hair stylist a shoutout by mentioning him in the caption of her story. In the stories following the selfie, the Sky star shared a video of her hair getting the finishing touches from the stylist and another selfie showcasing her new look from a different angle.

This is the second time Angel Reese has graced her fans with a new makeover in a single week. On Sunday, the Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year had shared a short hair look. Journalist and internet personality Speedy Morman had tried to clown the Sky star for her short hair look, but she slammed the journalist with a strong response.

Angel Reese had a successful season in Unrivaled. She recovered from the wrist injury that sidelined her at the end of her WNBA rookie season and joined the Rose BC. She dominated the 3x3 basketball league, averaging 13.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

She helped her Unrivaled team secure the second seed before getting sidelined with another wrist injury. However, the Rose BC completed the assignment without her and became the first ever Unrivaled champions after defeating Vinyl BC with a final score of 54-62 on March 17.

Angel Reese gets huge makeover ahead of 2025 WNBA season

Angel Reese has become a fashion inspiration for many people as the Sky star boasts over 4.8 million followers on Instagram and over 5 million TikTok followers. On Sunday, the Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year graced her fans with a new look ahead of the new WNBA season.

Reese shared images and videos of herself in a bobcut hairstyle on her Instagram handle. She used a haircut emoji in the post's caption to encapsulate her thoughts on her new look.

The post featured four mirror selfies and a video of the Sky star. She looked straight into the camera while flaunting her new look for her fans.

