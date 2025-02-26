Angel Reese flexes impressive Unrivaled stat after Rose BC's mammoth win

Angel Reese has been slowly getting her groove in the Unrivaled league after starting slow with the Rose BC. Reese posted two straight 20-point games in her most recent games highlighted by the league’s first-ever 20-20 performance where Reese put up 22 points, and 21 rebounds in a win against the Lunar Owls on Friday.

With her recent performances, Reese has risen to be Unrivaled’s leading rebounder this season. Reese flexed her impressive league stat in her Instagram story, where she reposted Rose BC’s post about her rebounding lead.

“Unrivaled’s leading rebounder,” the post reads while showcasing Reese’s face with a hat that has an embedded letter A on it.

Angel Reese's IG story (Credits: @angelreese5 Ig)

Reese has played 10 games so far in Unrivaled, averaging a league-best 11.7 rebounds per game. She is also leading the league in offensive rebounds per game with 3.7 as she brought her rebounding prowess in the offseason tournament.

The Chicago Sky star has also posted four double-double performances this season, including three straight in her most recent games.

Reese is also putting up 13.2 points per game to lift Rose to the No. 2 with a 6-4 record.

This comes after Reese made numerous records in just her first season in the WNBA, including breaking the most consecutive double-double performances in a season with 15 last year.

Reese averaged 13.6 points, and 13.1 rebounds per game as a rookie last year. She finished as a runner-up behind Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark in the Rookie of the Year race.

However, Reese fell short of reaching the WNBA playoffs, after the Sky finished No. 10 with a 13-27 record.

Angel Reese expresses the challenges of being a star in Unrivaled

Angel Reese’s rise from the collegiate ranks to the WNBA and Unrivaled has been well-documented. Talking after her 20-20 performance with the Rose BC, Reese expressed how hard it is for her to be a star in the league.

The Sky forward became candid on her feelings, remarking that her life was not easy considering the standards she puts herself on.

“It’s so much I can say. But for me, to keep going, it’s hard. It is hard. To live my life isn’t easy. And I don’t want to get emotional, but that’s why I put the work in every day,” Angel Reese said.

“There are little girls that look up to me. There are the college girls that look up to me. And just being able to be an inspiration every day – that’s why I try to keep going through all the negativity … At 22, it’s hard living this life."

Reese is expected to do the heavy lifting for Rose as they close out the regular season and enter the playoffs. After Unrivaled, she will return to the Sky and join a retooled squad headed by new coach Tyler Marsh.

