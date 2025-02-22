Angel Reese gets 100% real on her highly scrutinized rebounding skill after historic performance: "Anything I want in life I'm going to get"

Angel Reese delivered one of the most electrifying performances of the ongoing 3x3 Unrivaled competition on Friday. The Rose BC superstar led her team to a commanding 72-63 victory over the Lunar Owls, dominating on both ends of the floor. The Chicago Sky forward made history, becoming the first player to record a 20-20 game in the competition.

Reese put up an incredible stat line, scoring 22 points while hauling in a staggering 21 rebounds. Eight of her boards came on the offensive glass as she held her own and completely outshined WNBA superstar Napheesa Collier.

Following the game, the former LSU standout reflected on her elite rebounding ability, emphasizing that her success begins with a strong mindset.

"I have a mentality, anything I want in life I'm going to get," Reese said. "I manifest everything I want in life...Even when I get steals, I can time...you gotta manifest anything you want in life."

From the opening tip, Angel Reese played with determination and relentless aggressiveness, using her physicality to establish position under the rim and dominate the boards.

Beyond her scoring and rebounding prowess, the star forward also contributed in other areas, tallying two assists, one steal and one block. She showcased efficiency on the offensive end, shooting 10 of 19 from the field.

Angel Reese working with Lisa Leslie

Angel Reese reflected on her historic 20-20 performance, sharing that she has been training with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie. She also emphasized that competing against top-tier players pushes her to elevate her game.

"Gotta make history...I work with Lisa once a week," Reese continued. "We worked yesterday on finishing. I like to play great players...I love a good challenge (vs Napheesa Collier). and being able to play against Phee tonight...A lot of people don't see the work I put in...it's just the beginning."

The one-time WNBA All-Star will return to action on Monday as Rose BC faces off against Phantom BC. With the playoff race heating up, Reese will aim to extend her impressive run of performances.

