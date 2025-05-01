Angel Reese gives her stamp of approval to Dwyane Wade’s brotherhood message about LeBron James while rocking Sky star's brand

NBA legend Dwyane Wade rocked a shirt by Angel Reese's brand while giving a message about the unity required in teammates, highlighting his Miami Heat run with LeBron James.

Reese gave props to Wade's shirt, as well as his message, as the Chicago Sky star reshared the clip from "The Wy Network" podcast in her Instagram story on Wednesday.

"SHIRT 🔥🔥🔥 & THE MESSAGE 🔥🔥🔥" Reese captioned her IG story.

Image: @angelreese5 IG

Dwyane Wade's message was in response to being asked why he always joined LeBron James in press conferences throughout their run with the Miami Heat. Wade highlighted it as a matter of fostering unity to build a championship culture.

"That's why you saw me and LeBron in the press conferences through his journey in Miami," Wade said in the clip. "We're gonna be hip to hip, bro, because we have a job we have to complete and that's to win championships."

Dwyane Wade has been a supporter of Angel Reese. His daughter, Kaavia, also seems to be a big fan of the star forward. Wade is also a part-owner of the Sky, joining its ownership group in 2023 at an approximately 10 percent stake.

Angel Reese makes her goals crystal clear for sophomore year

After a terrific rookie campaign in the WNBA, Angel Reese is set to tip off her sophomore year in the league this month. However, she has a modified role under the Sky's new coach, Tyler Marsh.

"I'm still doing my post work, but I've got to come with more this year," Reese told the Chicago Tribune in an article published Tuesday. "I've got to be able to shoot the midrange shot, 10 to 15 feet, be able to shoot the 3, the 2 consistently. I work every day on it, so I've got to take the shots."

This step is to address the Sky's offensive struggles last season as Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso clogged up their offense in the paint. The team concluded the season with the second-worst offensive rating, averaged the second-fewest assists and also shot the fewest 3-pointers in the league.

Their new offensive system utilizes Cardoso in the paint and be a facilitator from under the rim, while Reese will be required to put up shots from farther away.

The Chicago Sky will kick off their 2025 season against the Indiana Fever on May 16. However, fans will get to see them in action on Tuesday during their preseason matchup against the Minnesota Lynx.

