Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union shares heartwarming statement as daughter all smiles rocking Angel Reese gear

Love for Angel Reese has been in the Wade family for quite some time now. From Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union showing love to the Chicago Sky star online to the couple giving the WNBA star flowers, the Wade family has supported Reese off the court.

On Saturday, Union posted a candid picture of her daughter - Kaavia James - rocking a Wash-N-Go hairstyle and a big smile on her face on her Instagram story. Kaavia also wore an Angel Reese black t-shirt under her jacket.

However, it was the post's caption that stood out. The actress and media personality put out a statement for her six-year-old daughter.

"Protecting her peace at all coasts," she wrote.

Gabrielle Union posts a picture of her daughter on Instagram, who is wearing Angel Reese merchandise. [Credit: IG/@gabunion]

In October 2024, Dwyane Wade appeared on Angel Reese's podcast - Unapologetically Angel - and his wife, Gabrielle Union, and their daughter appeared towards the end of the episode.

Almost a year before the Chicago Sky drafted Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Dwyane Wade joined the ownership group of the Sky. Per Sky, the Miami Heat legend has an approximately 10 percent stake in the franchise.

Via Sports Illustrated, the Sky is the fifth-most valued team in the league at $95 million. Before Wade joined the ownership group, it was valued at $85 million.

Gabrielle Union once made a wholesome claim about Angel Reese

As much as Angel Reese has received love from the basketball fanbase, there is another side that continues to hate on the WNBA star. However, a very few people who know Reese and have been acquainted with her have nothing but love for the Sky star, and one of them is Gabrielle Union.

Union got acquainted with Reese when they shot the episode of her podcast with Dwyane Wade. From how much the Hollywood actress knew her, she let it out on social media.

In Sept. 2024, Union shared a post from @AngelAndKamilla on X (formerly Twitter), featuring close-up pictures of Reese from the set of her podcast. The caption of the post read, "FACE CARD." Union reposted a wholesome reply in praise of the WNBA star.

"Even better in person 💖," Union wrote.

Reese will enter the 2025 season with immense confidence after a historic title win at the Unrivaled league. While in Miami, she learned from veteran stars like Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper.

Angel Reese also upped her layups after a few lessons from legend Lisa Leslie and the result was very much apparent during Unrivaled games.

