"Angel Reese got Jamal Murray syndrome" - WNBA fans hype Chicago Sky rookie after clutch outing seals improbable win over unbeaten Liberty 

WNBA fans were hyped after Angel Reese came out alive in the fourth quarter of the Chicago Sky's improbable win over the previously unbeaten New York Liberty. Reese finished the game with 13 points, scoring eight of them in the fourth quarter. The Sky improved to 2-1 for the season with their 90-81 victory on Thursday.

Reese started the game 0-for-6 and only had five points from the free throw line heading into the fourth quarter. She went 3-for-4 from the field and 2-for-3 from the charity stripe in the final period. She hit the dagger and-one play with just around two minutes left in the game.

The "Chi-Town Barbie" was at the perfect spot for a Dana Evans bounce pass. She tripped on Courtney Vandersloot's leg but still converted the tough layup. It gave the Sky a 13-point advantage as they held on for their second victory of the season.

WNBA fans were hyped for Angel Reese, who has been struggling in the early parts of the games in her first three outings. Reese often plays better in the second half, with one fan comparing her with Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray, who usually goes off in the clutch even if he plays poorly for the first three quarters:

"Angel Reese got Jamal Murray syndrome of starting every game like complete shit then doing well in the 4th," one fan wrote.

"Love her game. Just plays tough all the time," a fan commented.

"This game was Angel's proof to Stewie that the rooks can hang with big dawgs! I'm so proud of her," another fan remarked.

Chicago Sky fans couldn't get enough of "Chi-Town Barbie," who will likely continue to improve as the season progresses:

"Angel Reese is about that action!!" a fan commented.

"She locked Breanna Stewart down. I'm so proud of her," one fan praised.

"I screamed so loud on her last play. My mama looked at me so crazy," another fan wrote.

What's next for Angel Reese and Chicago Sky?

The Chicago Sky are finally going to the Windy City for their home opener on Saturday against the Connecticut Sun. The Sky played their first three games on the road, going 2-1 with wins over the Dallas Wings and New York Liberty.

Fans are expected to fill Wintrust Arena to show their support for Angel Reese and the Sky. They play the next three games at home versus the Sun, Seattle Storm and LA Sparks to end the first month of the season.

The Sky will be back on the road to start June, and it's one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the season, as it will be Chicago visiting Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Not only will it be Clark versus Reese in the WNBA for the first time, but it will also be Kamilla Cardoso's debut.