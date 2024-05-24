Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 23 | 2024 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty was one of the best games of the second week of the 2024 WNBA season. The two teams have had different schedules but left similar impressions during the initial days of competition.

Led by Angel Reese, the Sky traveled to New York to try to end the Liberty's unbeaten run and improve to 2-1. Guard Marina Mabrey carried her team against the powerful Liberty, scoring 21 points in 36 minutes, adding six rebounds and seven assists to her account.

Reese had a more discreet game, scoring 13 points and grabbing nine boards in 31 minutes of action.

Michaela Onyenwere and Dana Evans also put on a good game with 13 and 12 points, respectively, taking the Sky to a 90-81 win at Barclays Center on Thursday.

On the other hand, the New York Liberty were shocked by tonight's opponents, tying the first quarter 21-21 and then losing the second one 19-11. Sabrina Ionescu led the way with 19 points in 35 minutes of action.

Breanna Stewart couldn't find her rhythm, scoring 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds. The Liberty lost its first game of the season after the Sky shocked them in the first two quarters of the game.

They initially cut the difference to one point in the third quarter, sounding the alarms for the Sky, but the visitors prevailed, taking a big win.

Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty game player stats and box scores

Chicago Sky game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- Michaela Onyenwere 13 5 0 0 1 1 5-12 2-4 7 Angel Reese 13 9 1 1 0 1 0-6 3-10 7 Elizabeth Williams 9 7 3 2 0 2 3-6 0-0 17 Marina Mabrey 21 6 7 0 0 3 4-9 3-8 9 Dana Evans 12 2 4 2 0 0 1-7 0-2 7 Brianna Turner 2 2 1 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 -2 Lindsay Allen 8 1 2 0 0 1 2-3 0-1 12 Chennedy Carter 12 6 4 0 0 1 4-9 0-1 -12

New York Liberty game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- Betnijah Laney-Hamilton 9 3 1 0 0 2 3-10 2-3 -4 Breanna Stewart 18 10 5 4 1 3 5-12 2-6 -5 Jonquel Jones 8 4 1 0 1 5 4-8 0-2 -20 Sabrina Ionescu 19 4 6 2 1 2 8-20 2-8 -6 Courtney Vandersloot 10 4 7 1 0 2 4-6 0-0 -10 Kayla Thornton 3 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 -4 Kennedy Burke 3 1 0 0 0 0 1-3 1-1 -4 Nyara Sabally 8 6 2 1 1 0 4-6 0-0 +13 Leonie Fiebich 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 -3 Ivana Dojkic 3 1 0 0 1 0 1-2 1-2 -2

Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty Game Summary

The Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty matchup was extremely entertaining and exciting until the very end.

The visitors put on a good fight against the Liberty, winning the first three quarters, and entering the final with a 4-point advantage over the New Yorkers. The young Sky team showed fight on the court, competing against superior opponents on paper.

Breanna Stewart woke up and tried to help her teammates, but her 18 points weren't enough to surpass the Sky. Chennedy Carter was a pleasant surprise for the Sky today, adding 12 points off the bench.

Courtney Vandersloot also played at a high level today. The Liberty's efforts fell short and couldn't extend its unbeaten run. Mabrey took over and Stewart couldn't bring her best to turn around this Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty duel.