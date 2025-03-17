"Angel Reese got snubbed!" - WNBA fans react as Napheesa Collier makes history with debut Unrivaled MVP honor

Napheesa Collier’s historic season with Unrivaled continued on Sunday. The league co-founder won the inaugural MVP award after leading the Lunar Owls to the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a 13-1 record. She averaged 25.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks in 18.6 minutes per game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans promptly reacted to Collier's latest achievement:

“Angel Reece got snubbed!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

@WNBACentral_ declared:

“Earned it (fire emoji)”

@bashfulbeezy said:

“Well deserved. She was in the MVP race by herself if we being real. Congrats to Queen Phee”

One fan added:

“deserved. coming for that w mvp too”

@andrevanzark continued:

“She cooked good this season and it showed who dominated the court! MRS.PHEE WHAT A TOP ATHLETE!”

Ad

Napheesa Collier finished runner-up to A’ja Wilson for the MVP award in the WNBA's 2024 season. The Minnesota Lynx star carried her play to the Unrivaled. Nobody put up consistently impressive numbers as Collier did in the inaugural season of the 3x3 tournament. She led the league in points and shooting percentage and shared the shot-blocking belt with Brittney Griner.

Collier’s outstanding season did not just end with his contribution to the Lunar Owls. She also took home $200,000 for winning the 1x1 tournament. The MVP was the exclamation point after the versatile forward was also named to the All-Unrivaled First Team.

Ad

Napheesa Collier was also a contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award, an honor that went to Angel Reese.

Napheesa Collier hopes to lead the Lunar Owls to the first Unrivaled championship game

After dominating the regular season to earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, the Lunar Owls are ready for the playoffs. They will face Vinyl BC in the second game of Sunday’s semifinal doubleheader. Napheesa Collier and Co. will earn a ticket to the championship game with a victory.

Ad

Coach DJ Sackmann has also relied on Skylar Diggins-Smith, Allisha Gray, Shakira Austin and Courtney Williams to carry the team. Still, Collier is the engine that makes the team hum.

The Owls feel good about their chances against a team they beat three times in the regular season. They are likely headed to the finals with the way Collier has been dominating all season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback