"Angel Reese hate should be studied": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas puts onus on critics as Sky star continues to shatter WNBA records

Dating back to her time at LSU, Angel Reese has been a polarizing figure within the basketball community. As she continues to face negative remarks from fans, one former player stepped up and came to her defense.

Following a rookie campaign where she broke numerous records with her rebounding, Reese once again etched her name in the history books. Amid a recent string of strong performances, the Chicago Sky forward has landed herself in exclusive company. She recently became the first player in WNBA history to record 15 or more rebounds in five straight games.

Amid this feat, Etan Thomas took to Instagram to speak on the negative discourse around Angel Reese. The former teammate of Michael Jordan called out those who regularly criticize her on-court play, claiming that the negativity towards her stems much deeper.

"The #AngelReese hate should be studied. She just made #WNBA history again, this time as the first player to have 15+ rebounds in 5 straight games, but watch the hate continue. Tells you it’s not about basketball."

As we approach the halfway point in the season, Reese is well on her way to a second straight rebounding crown. She currently leads the WNBA in that category, averaging nearly 13 a night. This is three more than reigning league MVP A'ja Wilson, who is in second at 9.0 per game.

Angel Reese slowly growing into all-around talent

While her stellar rebounding numbers have been a major topic of conversation for Angel Reese, there is another key storyline around her. That being the strides she's made in year two to become a more well-rounded player for the Chicago Sky.

Along with leading the league in rebounds, Reese is also making strides as a facilitator. She is currently averaging 3.9 assists per game, more than double what she did as a rookie. Reese's playmaking has been on full display in the Sky's recent stretch, dishing six or more assists in three of her last four games.

In the midst of her record-setting rebounding run, Angel Reese also managed to make history in a different facet. During her last two outings, she became the first WNBA player to have at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in back-to-back games.

This improvement from Reese is huge for the Sky, as it allows them to make her a bigger focal point in the offense. As for the All-Star forward herself, this growth will help her remain in the conversation with the league's top young talents.

