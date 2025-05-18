"Angel Reese HATES Caitlin Clark"- Ex-NFL QB bluntly calls out Chicago Sky star for 'hating' on Fever sensation

The rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark got off to a feisty return showdown on Sunday. In the WNBA’s season opener, the two All-Stars had an on-court dustup that ended with Clark getting a flagrant foul 1. Reese, who fell after her arm was hacked, heatedly went after the Indiana Fever superstar, who turned her back on the Chicago Sky forward.

Ad

After the game, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III had this to say about the incident:

“After watching Caitlin Clark’s flagrant foul on Angel Reese and the aftermath, there is no way Angel Reese can continue the lie that she doesn’t dislike Caitlin Clark. I know what hatred looks like. Angel Reese HATES Caitlin Clark. Not some basketball rivalry hate either. Hate.”

Ad

Trending

Clark and Reese have acknowledged their basketball rivalry on multiple occasions. Despite some contentious encounters, the two have maintained that nothing about it was personal.

On Sunday, Fever center Aliyah Boston stepped in to prevent Reese from going after Clark. The Chi Barbie continued to talk in Clark’s direction and had to be restrained by Sky assistant coaches.

Clark said there was nothing “malicious” about her foul, which was upgraded to a flagrant foul 1. She said that the option was to let Reese score or force her to the free-throw line where the forward has not shot well.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans react to former NFL quarterback’s comments following fracas between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

The dustup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese created a social media storm. It did not take long for fans to react to Robert Griffin III’s comments about the incident:

“One-sided beef. Clark appears to not gaf about Reese every time they play.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

“You got jokes off when Draymond punched Jordan Poole but saying this when Angel reacted to a foul lmao”

Another fan added:

“Clown behavior here from RG3. I guess when a qb is hit late and the OL runs to his defense that’s hate.”

@SlimeballGriff1 continued:

“This is what you mean by football players should never speak about basketball”

Ad

@Challenger_ST commented:

“Angel should also hate advanced analytics lmao. They hit her with a +/- of -20 hahaha”

Griffin’s comments reached over 1.1 million in a little over an hour. Many will be interested in his future reactions to the Clark-Reese rivalry.

The Chicago Sky will host the Indiana Fever in early June. Following the controversial incident on Sunday, the former NFL quarterback could tune in and watch the rematch. If he tweets something, fans will likely jump in on that, following his latest comments about Reese hating Clark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More