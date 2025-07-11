“Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark”: OutKick founder Clay Travis doubles down as RG3’s controversial statement shakes internet

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's rivalry took a turn after former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III's controversial statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. He claimed that Reese faced racist attacks and that attendees in her "inner circle" told him the Sky star "has grown to hate Caitlin Clark."

OutKick founder Clay Travis responded to the statement on Thursday, calling for the WNBA to lean into the alleged conflict between Clark and Reese.

"RG3 comes out and says he has talked to members of Angel Reese's crew and she definitely hates Caitlin Clark," Clay Travis said. "And then Angel Reese is now mad at RG3 and there's all this controversy."

"Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark?" Travis continued. "Is anybody actually arguing against that? And by the way, I think it's actually good for the WNBA, which otherwise nobody cares about. Having a little bit of hate filtered in is not bad. ... Lean into the hate. Lean into the conflict. Do whatever is necessary to make this as productive and as controversial as you can possibly imagine."

The Reese-Clark rivalry dates back to their time in the NCAA. Reese mocked Clark during a 2023 championship game when she did John Cena's "You can't see me" gesture towards the Iowa star and pointed to her ring finger.

While Clark downplayed the incident, she had her revenge the following season. Clark led the Hawkeyes to a 94-87 win over Reese's LSU, dropping 41 points. The game became the most-watched women's college basketball game with over 12 million viewers.

Angel Reese responds to RG3 controversey

Angel Reese isn't one to let things slide. On Thursday, she responded to Robert Griffin III's controversial claim.

"lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work."

Her mom also had her say on the issue:

"Man stop with the (cap emoji) My daughter's "circle" is so small & tight so I'd be interested 2 know who called U. Whomever U say "called" U is not in her circle 2 speak on her feelings towards a media/fandom made up beef. Just stay on that side bc the doors are closed over here"

Both players are scheduled to meet on July 27 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. In the first meeting this season, Clark (triple-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) led the Fever to a 93-58 win on May 17. Reese added 12 points and 17 rebounds.

