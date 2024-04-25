Angel Reese highlights sold out jerseys and ticket sales as part of her Chicago welcome

Angel Reese has arrived in Chicago. The former LSU standout will be one of the cornerstones of the Chicago Sky's bid for a playoff run this season. Reese has been showered with love from fans in the Windy City after the recently concluded WNBA draft.

Sports broadcaster Brandon Harley shared a clip of Angel Reese's recent presser on X.

"I just got off of a media presser with Angel Reese. Here is a video clip in which she speaks about making the adjustment to being in Chicago and being welcomed by the fans there," wrote Harley

Angel Reese spoke about the overwhelming support from fans in Chicago. She also announced tickets for the team's home games and her jersey had been sold out.

"I would've come to a big city like Chicago and looking back it was hard for me," the Chicago Sky rookie said. "But being welcomed by Chicago and all the amazing fans here has been amazing. Being able to see our ticket sales going up, being able to see my jerseys sell out."

Demand for tickets and Angel Reese's Chicago Sky jerseys prove that her arrival in Chi-Town has been mostly positive.

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will play the Dallas Wings on May 15 at 8 pm ET.

Chicago Sky announces new Angel Reese merchandise on social media

Tickets for Chicago Sky games have been in high demand and Angel Reese's jerseys are selling like hotcakes. With the clamor for more Angel Reese merchandise, the team announced two new t-shirt designs of the Chi-Town Barbie on social media.

The new Angel Reese shirts are all black, with the first design showing Angel Reese's image and team colors on the front, including the jersey she'll be wearing for Chicago. The second version of Reese's shirt features the Chicago Sky forward's emotional image, but it is printed in black and white.

The announcement will entice more fans to grab her shirts while they wait for Angel Reese's Nike Chicago Sky "Explorer" jersey, priced at $122, to be back in stock on the team's online store.

Reese's Nike Chicago Sky Retro "Rebel" alternate jerseys recently dropped on the team's online store, priced at $122.