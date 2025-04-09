Angel Reese injury update: Massive update on Chicago Sky superstar ahead of 2025 WNBA season

An update on the injury of Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was posted by Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe on X on Tuesday.

Ad

Weeks removed from the hand injury that sidelined the young star out of the final weekend of the inaugural Unrivaled league, Reese is now back at the gym. According to Poe, the Sky training camp commences in three weeks, as all signs indicate Reese participating without restrictions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the video, Reese can be seen shooting with Iren Rainey, an NBA and WNBA player development specialist, who posted a couple of Instagram stories with the 22-year-old.

Reese exited the final game of Rose BC on March 10 after she hurt her left wrist in a play during the third quarter. She had surgery on the same wrist in September amid her rookie WNBA season.

Despite Reese sidelined for the Unrivaled playoffs, Rose ended up winning the first-ever championship of the 3-on-3 league. The Sky star was named the Defensive Player of the Year and was selected as part of the All-Unrivaled second team.

Ad

Angel Reese shows off-season workout

On Monday, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese reposted a clip of her training with Tony Ponton, a sports performance trainer.

In the video, Reese can be seen doing bench squats with dumbbells.

"You see the abs okayyyy," Reese wrote.

Reese has previously mentioned that she trained with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie during the offseason, in addition to her successful stint in Unrivaled.

Ad

In 2024, Reese was a runner-up to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark in the Rookie of the Year race. She averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 34 games. She shot 39.1% in 32.5 minutes per game.

Angel Reese aims to carry her transformation to the upcoming WNBA season and help Chicago reach the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB, and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More