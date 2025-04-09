  • home icon
Angel Reese injury update: Massive update on Chicago Sky superstar ahead of 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 09, 2025 02:12 GMT
Rose v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Massive update on Chicago Sky star Angel Reese's hand injury (Image source: Getty)

An update on the injury of Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was posted by Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe on X on Tuesday.

Weeks removed from the hand injury that sidelined the young star out of the final weekend of the inaugural Unrivaled league, Reese is now back at the gym. According to Poe, the Sky training camp commences in three weeks, as all signs indicate Reese participating without restrictions.

In the video, Reese can be seen shooting with Iren Rainey, an NBA and WNBA player development specialist, who posted a couple of Instagram stories with the 22-year-old.

Reese exited the final game of Rose BC on March 10 after she hurt her left wrist in a play during the third quarter. She had surgery on the same wrist in September amid her rookie WNBA season.

Despite Reese sidelined for the Unrivaled playoffs, Rose ended up winning the first-ever championship of the 3-on-3 league. The Sky star was named the Defensive Player of the Year and was selected as part of the All-Unrivaled second team.

Angel Reese shows off-season workout

On Monday, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese reposted a clip of her training with Tony Ponton, a sports performance trainer.

In the video, Reese can be seen doing bench squats with dumbbells.

"You see the abs okayyyy," Reese wrote.

Reese has previously mentioned that she trained with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie during the offseason, in addition to her successful stint in Unrivaled.

In 2024, Reese was a runner-up to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark in the Rookie of the Year race. She averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 34 games. She shot 39.1% in 32.5 minutes per game.

Angel Reese aims to carry her transformation to the upcoming WNBA season and help Chicago reach the playoffs.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB, and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

