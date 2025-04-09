Angel Reese injury update: Massive update on Chicago Sky superstar ahead of 2025 WNBA season

An update on the injury of Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was posted by Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe on X on Tuesday.
Weeks removed from the hand injury that sidelined the young star out of the final weekend of the inaugural Unrivaled league, Reese is now back at the gym. According to Poe, the Sky training camp commences in three weeks, as all signs indicate Reese participating without restrictions.
In the video, Reese can be seen shooting with Iren Rainey, an NBA and WNBA player development specialist, who posted a couple of Instagram stories with the 22-year-old.
Reese exited the final game of Rose BC on March 10 after she hurt her left wrist in a play during the third quarter. She had surgery on the same wrist in September amid her rookie WNBA season.
Despite Reese sidelined for the Unrivaled playoffs, Rose ended up winning the first-ever championship of the 3-on-3 league. The Sky star was named the Defensive Player of the Year and was selected as part of the All-Unrivaled second team.
Angel Reese shows off-season workout
On Monday, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese reposted a clip of her training with Tony Ponton, a sports performance trainer.
In the video, Reese can be seen doing bench squats with dumbbells.
"You see the abs okayyyy," Reese wrote.
Reese has previously mentioned that she trained with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie during the offseason, in addition to her successful stint in Unrivaled.
In 2024, Reese was a runner-up to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark in the Rookie of the Year race. She averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 34 games. She shot 39.1% in 32.5 minutes per game.
Angel Reese aims to carry her transformation to the upcoming WNBA season and help Chicago reach the playoffs.