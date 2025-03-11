The Rose Basketball Club faced a significant setback on Monday when superstar Angel Reese suffered an injury during their 74-46 victory over the Vinyl Basketball Club in Unrivaled. Reese was sidelined for most of the second half after injuring her left wrist in the third quarter.

After the game, Rose BC coach Nola Henry addressed Reese's injury, confirming that the star forward was dealing with a wrist issue. However, coach Henry did not provide a detailed update on the severity of the injury, expressing hope that it wasn't anything serious.

"No update on Angel, but hopefully, we'll have one soon. sending her our best wishes," coach Henry said.

Angel Reese played 13 minutes on the night and once again showcased an outstanding performance. She recorded 10 points, 13 rebounds and one block, with five of her rebounds coming on the offensive glass. Reese shot 5 of 13 from the field and did not attempt a single 3-pointer.

The main concern for Reese, Rose BC, Chicago Sky and WNBA fans is that the injury occurred on the same wrist she had surgery on last year. Everyone is hopeful that this latest setback is just a minor issue rather than something more serious.

Fans react to Angel Reese's injury

Social media lit up as soon as Angel Reese was seen grimacing in pain while sitting on the bench. Fans quickly took to the platform, sharing heartfelt reactions and hoping that the injury wouldn't turn out to be serious.

"Please let her be okay. I’m so over them always giving her fouls back to back to back in the 3rd quarter and never calling anything on anyone else. Rhyne was damn near on her back and no foul. She’s hurt now bc she didn’t get a foul under the basket. I’m gonna crash out man," a fan commented.

"angel please shake back," commented another fan.

"Angel Reese hurt her surgically repaired wrist in the game but still attempted to play through the pain now your got these hate channels with lowlights where you can clearly see her with a bandaged wrist making fun of her. I hate social media," a fan said.

"I hope Angel Reese’s injury isn’t serious either," said another fan.

Meanwhile, the Rose BC's next game will be against Laces BC on Sunday, marking the first semifinal of the tournament. The team will be hoping that Reese can recover from her injury and return to lead them in the crucial knockout game.

