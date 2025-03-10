3 players who had an impressive Unrivaled season ft. Angel Reese

Unrivaled's inaugural season is nearing its end with two games left. The 3-on-3 league was launched on Jan. 17, featuring six teams in 80 games. Unrivaled offers WNBA players a domestic alternative to overseas play.

3 players who had impressive Unrivaled season

1) Angel Reese

Angel Reese of Rose BC (Image via Getty)

Angel Reese played 13 games this season, recording 13.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for Rose BC. Thanks to Reese's impressive performances, Rose BC are second with a record of 7-6. They still have a game left to play against Vinyl BC.

Reese had plenty of monster games this season, including a 22-point, 21-rebound outing against the Lunar Owls.

Here are some more of Reese's most impressive stat lines from this season:

Phantom BC vs Rose BC (Feb 24): 23 points, 14 rebounds and five assists

Rose BC vs Laces BC (Mar. 3): 16 points, 17 rebounds and four assists

Reese was a dominant force in the paint, constantly attacking both the glass and the bucket.

2) Napheesa Collier

Collier was one of the best players in Unrivaled this season (Image via Getty)

Napheesa Collier, who is one of the minds behind Unrivaled, was perhaps the best player in the league this season. She played 13 games, recording 25.5 ppg, 10.8 rpg and 2.8 apg in 18.8 minutes. Her stellar form was one of the main reasons behind the Lunar Owls finishing on top.

Here are three standout performances from Collier:

Lunar Owls vs Phantom BC (Jan. 25): 37 points, 18 rebounds and five assists

Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls (Feb. 3): 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists

Mist BC vs Lunar Owls (Feb. 8): 38 points, 15 rebounds and three assists

Collier has also worked hard on the defensive end, recording 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

3) Kayla McBride

Kayla McBride was stellar for Laces BC (Image via Getty)

Kayla McBride has led the Laces BC to a top-three finish in the league's inaugural season. McBride played 13 games, recording 22.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 2.8 apg. She was efficient from the field, making 45.9% of her shots and 38.3% of her 3-point attempts.

Here are three standout performances from McBride:

Laces BC vs Phantom BC (Jan. 18): 28 points, six rebounds and five assists

Laces BC vs Rose BC (Jan. 27): 31 points, nine rebounds and three assists

Laces BC vs Phantom BC (Feb. 18): 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists

McBride averaged 1.0 spg, and her intensity on defense helped the Vinyl BC win many games. She was always in the thick of things, disrupting opponents' plays left and right.

