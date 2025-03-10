"Put her in the CBA negotiating room": Fans react to Caitlin Clark's candid take on WNBA's growth after Angel Reese threatens to skip games

Caitlin Clark was candid when asked about the WNBA's growth during an appearance at the Cardiovascular Research Technologies meeting on Sunday. Clark said she's not a big fan of comparing the WNBA to the NBA, mostly because it isn't fair.

Ad

“I think where the WNBA is right now, it's pretty incredible," Clark said. "I think most people would not believe it's in the place it is right now.

"When people keep asking those questions of where I believe it's going to be in five years, the answer is people didn't even think we'd be right here right now and I think really the sky is the limit."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Saturday's episode "Unapologetically Angel," Chicago Sky star Angel Reese threatened to skip WNBA games if the league doesn't meet the players' demands for the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Reese is on a four-year rookie contract and is set to make around $75,000 this season, per Spotrac. Fans didn't take kindly to Reese’s comments and are now advocating for Caitlin Clark to be put in the "CBA negotiating room."

“Put her in the cba negotiating room i’m so serious,” one fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"She absolutely needs to be there. And if the players don't recognize this, that's such a missed opportunity due to pride," a fan opined

Some fans said Reese should be kept out of the "CBA negotiating room."

:

“And keep Angel out of the room,” one fan said.

“And make sure AR is nowhere near that room,” said another fan.

Ad

She's the only one that should be at the negotiating table if we're being honest," another fan said.

Caitlin Clark looks fit for sophomore season with the WNBA

Caitlin Clark was spotted supporting the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Big Ten Tournament this weekend. Pictures from the game show Clark cheering for her team from the sidelines. Fans have noted her noticeably muscular physique since her WNBA debut.

Ad

Photographer Bri Lewerke shared a picture of Clark at the game on X and wrote:

“Well someone’s been in the weight room 👀😮‍💨 @CaitlinClark22.”

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark has been regarded as one of the best players in the WNBA since she made her debut for the Indiana Fever. She averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback