Caitlin Clark makes her feelings crystal clear on leading Fever players on the court: "My job to get my teammates involved"

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has made her feelings clear on leading her team on the court. Clark was a keynote speaker at the Cardiovascular Research Technologies meeting on Sunday.

Participating in the Women & Heart Symposium roundtable, held at the Washington Hilton's International Ballroom Center in Washington, D.C., Clark opened up about her role in the Fever’s offense.

"There's always a game plan, there's always a scouting report," Clark said. "I think as a point guard (which is my position), my first goal when a game starts is to get my teammates involved."

She further added:

“You don't always want to come out firing right away. Sometimes you do, but I think getting your teammates involved, that's going to make things a lot easier for myself. It's going to open up the court more. It's my role to kind of orchestrate the team on the court and kind of be the coach on the court in a way. You need to be the extension of your coach.”

Clark finished her statement by saying that the team usually knows the first three plays it will run ahead of a game. The 23-year-old said she and the team talk about it in the lockers before the games start.

While the Iowa standout is often seen as a score-first guard, her talent for passing can’t be denied. She averaged 8.4 assists per game during her rookie year with the Indiana Fever. Furthermore, Clark averaged 8.2 assists per game through 139 matchups in college.

Caitlin Clark has received a special invitation from Serena Williams’ husband

Caitlin Clark’s admiration for tennis legend Serena Williams is well known. Williams also admires Clark and even called her an amazing player before cracking a hilarious joke about how she is similar to Larry Bird at the 2024 ESPYs.

Recently, Clark gave an interview in which she was asked to name a celebrity she would want to have dinner with. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year instantly took Williams’ name. This interaction found its way onto X and was noticed by Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, who replied to the post, writing:

“C’mon now @CaitlinClark22 there’s an open invitation at our home!”

It’ll be interesting to see whether Serena Williams and Caitlin Clark end up having dinner together sometime soon. Surely, two of the biggest women’s athletes having dinner together would create a lot of noise across social media.

