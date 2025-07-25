Angel Reese Injury Update: Tyler Marsh Provides Significant Details on All-Star Ahead of Matchup Against Caitlin Clark's Fever

Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh provided the latest injury update on Angel Reese after she missed Thursday's loss against the Seattle Storm. Reese was questionable with a back injury, but was ruled out before tipoff, missing her second game of the year. Marsh revealed significant details about the issue, saying (via WNBA reporter Kari Bell):&quot;Angel is day-to-day. Pretty sore this morning and didn't want to mess with it being a back issue. We'll see how she is on Sunday.&quot;The Sky will take on the Indiana Fever at home on Sunday, who could be without Caitlin Clark. The Fever superstar is out with a groin injury and has no timetable for a return. The Sky have yet to win a game in two outings against the Fever, tallying a combined losing margin of 62 points, failing to score 60 or more on both occasions.