  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • Angel Reese Injury Update: Tyler Marsh Provides Significant Details on All-Star Ahead of Matchup Against Caitlin Clark's Fever

Angel Reese Injury Update: Tyler Marsh Provides Significant Details on All-Star Ahead of Matchup Against Caitlin Clark's Fever

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 25, 2025 04:16 GMT
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Angel Reese Injury Update: Tyler Marsh Provides Significant Details on All-Star Ahead of Matchup Against Caitlin Clark's Fever (Imag Source: Getty)

Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh provided the latest injury update on Angel Reese after she missed Thursday's loss against the Seattle Storm. Reese was questionable with a back injury, but was ruled out before tipoff, missing her second game of the year.

Ad

Marsh revealed significant details about the issue, saying (via WNBA reporter Kari Bell):

"Angel is day-to-day. Pretty sore this morning and didn't want to mess with it being a back issue. We'll see how she is on Sunday."
also-read-trending Trending

The Sky will take on the Indiana Fever at home on Sunday, who could be without Caitlin Clark. The Fever superstar is out with a groin injury and has no timetable for a return. The Sky have yet to win a game in two outings against the Fever, tallying a combined losing margin of 62 points, failing to score 60 or more on both occasions.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications