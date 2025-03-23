Angel Reese, Jordyn Woods & more adore Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife McKenzie's ‘hot’ sweatsuit look

Angel Reese joined Karl Anthony-Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods and more in reacting to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife McKenzie Redmon's latest look. On Saturday, the Orlando Magic star's wife shared pictures of her in a sweatsuit on Instagram.

Redmon attended the Saturday night game between the Magic and the Mystics (120–105) and shared videos from the game in her post. The fashion designer and beauty influencer shared her thoughts on the game in her post's caption.

"Away games that feel like home," she wrote.

Angel Reese, Jordyn Woods and more basketball personalities complemented the Magic star's wife in the comments section.

"Hot mom. Hot wife," Reese wrote.

"Need this sweatsuit! so cute," Woods wrote.

"Big comfy," Kayla Nicole wrote.

Angel Reese, Jordyn Woods and more comment on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife's IG post. (Credits: @mckenzieinthemirror/Instagram)

Julius Randle's wife, Kendra Randle, reacted to the picture with a heart-eyed emoji.

Caldwell-Pope and Redmon have been together for more than a decade. They started dating in 2013 and took their relationship to the next level in 2016.

The couple are parents to five children. Their youngest child came into the world in December 2024.

Angel Reese expresses her honest feelings on the lack of privacy in her life

Angel Reese expressed her thoughts on the lack of privacy in her life after becoming famous. During a segment on Friday's episode of the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, the Chicago Sky star asked her guests, Jayda Wayda and Dess Dior, for their thoughts on privacy in their private lives.

Wayda shared it is difficult for her to eat out in public with a male friend as the media would paint some story behind her public appearance with a person of the opposite gender. Wayda's words resonated with Reese who then chimed in and expressed her perspective on the subject.

"Now, it's like you got a private room, everything," Reese said. "That's what I miss like just I want to eat dinner. I don't want to have a private room, everything ... sometimes I just want to live a life."

Reese saw a meteoric rise in popularity after her inception in the WNBA last season. She had an incredible rookie season with the Sky, where she was a front-runner for the Rookie of the Year honor alongside Caitlin Clark. However, Reese injured her wrist in the second half of the season and was sidelined.

The Sky Star made a comeback in the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled during this offseason. She played for the Rose BC and other WNBA stars and helped the team become the first-ever Unrivaled champions.

