"Praying for you all": Jordyn Woods gets fans’ support as her "f**k cancer" tweet blows up after Karl-Anthony Towns sits out Knicks game

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the NBA's toughest players, having gone through a series of difficult life events, including the death of his mother during the course of his journey in the league. A recent absence, read together with a tweet by his girlfriend Jordyn Woods, has raised concern among the NBA faithful, and New York Knicks fans have rallied en masse around their star center on social media.

Late on Tuesday night, Towns's girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, had taken to X to tweet, "F**k Cancer" and with KAT having missed the Knicks' latest game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday owing to personal reasons, fans have put two and two together, and expressed their support and concern for the Knicks star.

There have been no updates from Karl-Anthony Towns's camp or Jordyn Woods's camp. The reasons behind the tweet and whether KAT's absence has anything to do with Woods's concerning post remain unconfirmed, but regardless, the Knicks faithful have come together to wish any ill away from their latest All-Star and his family.

American actor and Knicks Superfan Ben Stiller was one of the netizens who responded to Woods's tweet.

"Agree 💙💙💙🧡🧡🧡," Ben Stiller commented, in response to Jordyn Woods's "F**k Cancer" tweet.

"Sending you and the family prayers! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💙💙🧡🧡🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," a Knicks fan said.

Many fans shared the sentiment. Some Timberwolves fans also stepped in to wish their former franchise star and his partner the best, during a seemingly distressful period in their lives.

The basketball community as a whole, and Knicks fans in particular, are hoping for some positive updates to emerge during what appears to be a turbulent time for Karl-Anthony Towns and his partner

Tom Thibodeau confirms that there is no timeline on Karl-Anthony Towns' return

Adding to the concern surrounding the situation, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed that he does not know when to expect Towns back in action on the court. He also said:

"When he’s ready to come back, obviously we want him back. But he needs some time right now."

Tom Thibodeau and Karl-Anthony Towns during their time with the Timberwolves - Source: Getty

Thibodeau, who had coached a younger version of KAT during their time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, knows the Knicks superstar well and has certainly done right by his superstar by extending his support.

With the team comfortably placed to secure a playoff spot, the Knicks faithful will likely trust the rest of the roster to carry them forward. If the roster performs well, it will help ensure that there is no pressure on Karl-Anthony Towns to return to the team earlier than he needs to.

