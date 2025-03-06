Angel Reese leaves 3-word reaction to little girl's excitement over Reese's Puffs cereal box

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese dropped a simple reaction to one of her fans on social media. Reese was delighted to see a little girl excited about purchasing her Reese's Puffs cereal box, which has been on the market since Reese partnered with General Mills last September.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Reese wrote a three-word message after sharing a mother's post about her young child. Her kid was very excited when she found that a supermarket in their area had Reese's Puffs.

The girl screamed loud in excitement, as told by her mother, and the young one didn't even want help in holding the product as they were shopping.

"Period lil sis 😭💓," Reese wrote.

Despite being a divisive figure online, Angel Reese has a huge fanbase. She has been a source of inspiration for many young kids, who look up to her. Some might consider her a villain, but she's a hero to others, which is not a bad trade-off for Reese's increased popularity.

Reese's reach among her fans has led to multiple endorsements, including companies like Reebok, McDonald's and General Mills. She partnered with General Mills in September, joining legends like Michael Jordan, who was on the cover of cereal boxers at the height of his popularity.

"I'm so excited to partner with such an iconic brand," Reese said in a statement. "Not only does this fulfill my childhood dream of being on a cereal box, but there couldn’t be a better fit for me to join forces with than REESE’S PUFFS cereal. This collaboration is such an honor, and I can’t wait for fans to get their hands on the cereal box and see what’s next in this partnership."

It's also a limited release, so it won't be on the market for long. Angel Reese also collaborated with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups last year and released Reese's-themed basketball items.

WNBA legend gives advice to Angel Reese ahead of her second WNBA season

Angel Reese had a fantastic rookie season in the WNBA before it was cut short by a wrist injury. She finished second in Rookie of the Year voting and established herself as one of the best rebounders in the league. However, she was also criticized for being one of the worst finishers at the rim.

On Reese's Unapologetically Angel podcast last month, Lisa Leslie offered to help Reese improve her layup and finishing. Leslie was also happy to know that the Chicago Sky star is open to improving her skills on the court.

"The biggest advice I have for you is going to be how you shoot your layups, period," Leslie said, according to Fox News.

"We're going to fix that. That's fixable for you. ... The fact that you already have that attitude, you're going to get better, and I can help you get better. I'm positive."

The Sky overhauled their roster and coaching staff this offseason, so it will be interesting to see if Reese can turn the team into a contender.

