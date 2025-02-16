  • home icon
Angel Reese makes feelings clear on Slam Dunk contest superstar Mac McClung in 5 words

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 16, 2025 03:58 GMT
Boston Celtics v Orlando Magic
Angel Reese makes feelings clear on Slam Dunk contest superstar Mac McClung in 5 words (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Reese was as excited as everyone else after Mac McClung recorded a three-peat in the 2025 NBA All-Star Dunk contest. Reese was hyped after McClung produced four emphatic and unparalleled dunks amid his dominant win over Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis and Andre Jackson Jr.

6-foot-2 McClung's win had Reese express her feelings in five words on X as she wrote:

"omg Mac. 3 peat. EASY."
McClung had the basketball world on its feet from the get-go after he jumped over a car and made a two-handed behind-the-back jam. He followed it up with a dunk over his lobber, showing his impeccable hang time and turning around mid-air to complete the slam.

McClung's third attempt was over his lobber, who was spinning 360. Not only that, he had another assist from a man standing on a ladder with another ball. McClung finished that attempt by dunking two balls at once.

Here's every attempt from McClung:

WATCH: Every attempt by 6'2" Mac McClung in 2025 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest

