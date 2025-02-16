WATCH: Every attempt by 6'2" Mac McClung in 2025 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest 

The 2025 NBA All-Star contest saw reigning 6-foot-2 two-time champion Mac McClung attempt a three-peat. The Orlando Magic guard was the main draw for the event, which featured Stephon Castle, Andre Jackson Jr. and Matas Buzelis. Fans were eager to see what McClung cooks up to make history as the first player to win three dunk contests and make it a hat trick.

Here's every slam dunk attempt from McClung in this year's contest:

#1 Mac McClung jumps over a car in round one

Mac McClung began the All-Star slam dunk contest with an incredible slam as he jumped over a car for a behind-the-back two-handed jam. McClung scored 50 points from all judges.

#2 McClung shows impeccable hangtime

McClung's second dunk wasn't as good as his first, but it still ranked a close second among all competitors. McClung displayed impeccable hang-time on his second attempt, jumping over a person and spinning mid-air to make the two-handed jam. Another 50.0 score followed for the two-time champ.

#3 McClung dunks two balls at once with his lobber spinning 360

McClung dunked two balls on his third attempt to get another 50.0 score. His lobber was also spinning 360 on this attempt, making this dunk seem even more harder than it looked.

#4 McClung 3-peats with dunk over Evan Mobley

Mac McClung had another round to go after the judges gave Stephon Castle a 50.0 score on his third attempt. McClung defended his crown and made it a three-peat in the dunk contest. On his final attempt, he jumped over Evan Mobley and touched the front of the rim in the air before making the slam.

