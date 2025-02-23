Angel Reese makes her feelings clear about struggles with $392,534 star teammate: "I pick on her, she's still Granny"

After Rose Basketball Club’s victory over the Lunar Owls in Unrivaled on Friday, Angel Reese reflected on her on-court chemistry with Chelsea Gray. Leading up to the 3x3 competition, there was significant optimism about Reese benefiting from playing alongside a seasoned, championship-winning point guard like Gray.

The Chicago Sky forward spoke highly of the Las Vegas Aces guard, sharing her experience of playing with an established veteran. Reese admitted that developing chemistry with Gray wasn’t immediate and came with its challenges. However, the former LSU standout didn’t hold back in expressing her appreciation for the Paris Olympics gold medalist.

"Coming here, it was a breath of fresh air having a point guard who was a vet… it was a struggle for me, knowing where she liked her screens, where she threw the ball… I love Chelsea & her energy. I pick on her, she's still Granny," Reese said, as quoted by reporter Myles Ehrlich.

Chelsea Gray, currently on a two-year, $392,534 contract with the Aces, played a key role in helping Angel Reese get her first basket in Unrivaled. In January, Gray showcased her signature playmaking with a perfectly timed go-ahead pass, setting up Reese for an easy layup to officially put her on the scoreboard in the 3x3 competition.

Angel Reese reacts to living under spotlight

Angel Reese opened up about the challenges of living under constant scrutiny, where every aspect of her life is intensely analyzed. Since being drafted into the WNBA last season, the former Maryland standout has faced relentless criticism.

Reflecting on her journey, Reese spoke candidly about the emotional toll of navigating the pressures that come with her success. She acknowledged the difficulties of maintaining the life she has worked hard to build.

"Yeah, super inspiring," Reese said. "It's so much I can say, but like, I think for me, like, to keep going, it's hard. Like, it is hard to ... living my life isn't easy, and I don't want to get emotional, but like, that's why I put the work in every day.

On Friday, Reese made Unrivaled history by becoming the first player to record a 20-20 game in the tournament. She delivered a dominant performance against the Lunar Owls, finishing with 22 points and 21 rebounds.

