"To live my life isn't easy" - Teary-eyed Angel Reese makes feelings known on dealing with "negativity" 

Angel Reese got teary-eyed after making Unrivaled history. Following a 22-point and 21-rebound performance in Thursday's game, Reese became the first player in league history to record a 20-20 game. It was a massive performance from the 6-foot-4 forward, who led her team to an upset win over Napheesa Collier's unbeaten Lunar Owls team.

Reese has been putting up historic numbers since her rookie WNBA season. However, her records haven't been appreciated. She is criticized as much as anyone else in the league. After Thursday's historic effort, Reese got emotional while reflecting on inspiring young athletes and the hardships of her life.

"Yeah, super inspiring," Reese said. "It's so much I can say, but like, I think for me, like, to keep going, it's hard. Like, it is hard to ... living my life isn't easy, and I don't want to get emotional, but like, that's why I put the work in every day.

"Cause' there are like little girls that look up to me that are the college girls that look up to me, and just being able to be an inspiration every day, so that's why I just try to keep going through all the negativity. At 22, it's hard living this life. But I'm grateful, I'm blessed, and I'm lucky to be around this group."

Angel Reese is the youngest player at Unrivaled, yet she's making her mark on the game. Thursday was a testament to the work she has put in over the offseason to improve her craft. Reese outplayed the tournament's best player, Napheesa Collier, who had 16 points and 10 rebounds, seemingly taking her confidence through the roof.

Angel Reese warns her haters to stay on the other side

Angel Reese is adamant about proving her doubters wrong after an up-and-down rookie WNBA season. After making Unrivaled history, Reese warned her critics to stay on the other side after a fan fired shots at her haters, saying:

"Angel Reese is exactly who she thinks she is. Don’t be on the wrong side of history when it’s said and done."

Here's what Reese replied:

"no. tell them stay on that side. please."

Reese averaged a double-double in her rookie season. However, fans critiqued her offensive game, citing issues with her inefficiency. According to many, Reese struggled to make layups and often caught her own rebounds, which led to her rebounding numbers.

Nevertheless, if Reese continues improving at the rate she has shown during Unrivaled, those jabs at her game could halt next season

