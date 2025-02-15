Angel Reese marks Valentine’s Day with 3-word reflection on outshining Caitlin Clark with spectacular performance

Angel Reese reflected on a past performance against Caitlin Clark and her team on Valentine's Day. A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a highlight montage of Reese’s dominant outing during Maryland Terrapins' 81-69 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes on February 15, 2022.

In that game, Reese delivered a monster double-double, showcasing her all-around brilliance. She completely outplayed Clark, emerging victorious in the high-stakes matchup. The Chicago Sky forward finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes. She shot an efficient 9 of 15 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range.

On Friday, Reese reacted to her three-year-old performance by dropping a subtle three-word response, acknowledging the standout moment in her career.

"damn time flies," Reese wrote.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark had a night to forget, struggling with her shooting efficiency. The superstar point guard finished with 19 points but shot just 7 of 25 from the field, including 3 of 13 from beyond the arc. Despite adding six rebounds and six assists, she also committed 10 turnovers, capping off a challenging performance.

Fans react to Angel Reese's reflection on past performance vs. Caitlin Clark

Social media erupted as soon as Angel Reese reacted to the video of her past highlights against Caitlin Clark’s team. Fans quickly weighed in on the long-standing rivalry between Reese and Clark, which dates back to their intense college matchups.

"The start of a rivalry sadly. I'm still happy you tune out the hate," a fan commented.

"Sure does. Why not show most recent and last college game vs CC? Oh we know. Let’s show last game this yr in the W on “Barbie Night”. 20 spot with CC handing out 32-12. Right those dint matter," a fan wrote.

"U own CC goat," commented another fan.

"Did you watch the game? Let’s just day CC and Angel were seeing very different types of defense," wrote another fan.

Reese and Clark both had four-year college careers, with Reese spending two seasons at Maryland before transferring to LSU for her final two years. Meanwhile, Clark played all four seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes. In the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Indiana Fever selected Clark as the No. 1 overall pick, while the Chicago Sky picked Reese at No. 7.

