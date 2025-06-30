"Angel Reese needs to recognize her lack of popularity" - Fans erupt as Chicago Sky star snubbed from WNBA All-Star starters list

WNBA fans reacted to Angel Reese being snubbed from the All-Star starters list. On Monday, the WNBA released the list of 10 players starting in the Team Clark vs. Team Collier All-Star Game on July 19, during the All-Star Weekend.

Reese has the most followers on social media among WNBA players. However, she received fewer votes from fans than the other stars on the list. Along with Caitlin Clark, Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers also made the final cut.

Angel Reese, being snubbed from the list, received a lot of reactions from the fans, including some who took an indirect shot at the Chicago Sky star.

"No Angel Reese? She is not making the trip. Mark my words. She is going to say, screw it!"

A fan shaded Reese's "mebounds" title.

"Fans said no to mebounds? But how? 😂😂😂."

Another tried to give a reality check to Reese in light of her snub.

"Angel Reese needs to recognize her lack of popularity."

One of the fans even called the Sky star a "selfish" player.

"Reese will never be voted as a starter . She chose to be a villain . People will not vote for her selfish ass."

Some fans also stood behind Reese, with a fan calling out the list without players like Reese and Allyssa Thomas.

"This is pure bullcrap. Allyssa Thomas Sky, Angel, Courtney Williams, Napheesa Collier."

A fan blatantly called Reese better than the starters named on the list.

"I’m just tired of this bullshit. These jokers are not better than Angel."

"No Angel Reese hell noooooo!!!!!"

Did Angel Reese make the All-Star Team 2025?

It was a bit surprising for not so many fans not to find her name among the All-Star starters, especially in light of Reese's recent performances.

Reese was not among the 10 players who were named the All-Star starters. However, she still has a chance to make her spot on the All-Star Team as a reserve. The list of reserves will be announced by the league on July 6.

Caitlin Clark has played fewer games than Reese this season. Despite that, the Fever player got more votes than any player in the league. This was yet another testament to Clark's unprecedented fame in basketball.

Reese made the All-Star selection last season. There is a very high chance that she would make the cut yet again in her sophomore season.

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More