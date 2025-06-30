“Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese effect”: WNBA fans on cloud nine as league announces massive three-team expansion

WNBA fans could barely contain their excitement after the latest expansion news from the league. According to the latest update, the WNBA is set to add three different teams, each in 2028, 2029 and 2030, in three different cities.

Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia will become the 16th, 17th and 18th teams in the league by 2030. This is in addition to the Toronto and Portland teams joining in 2026.

The news had fans talking in excitement. Reacting to the exciting news from the league, some fans immediately credited both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

"All this because of Caitlin Clark," a fan wrote.

"Caitlin and Angel effect," another fan wrote.

USC Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley played for the Philadelphia Rage in the American Basketball League from 1997 to 1998 before moving to the Charlotte Sting in the WNBA in 1999. Some fans felt that Staley should be the owner of the Philadelphia team.

"Dawn Staley better own that Philly team," one fan wrote.

Comments on the WNBA's IG post

The Houston Comets were one of the original eight teams of the WNBA, formed in 1997. There were also demands from fans on X to have a team in the city.

"HOUSTON SHOULD HAVE BEEN ON THIS LIST!!!!"

Yeah Lo 🌷 @KeepitondLO13 LINK HOUSTON SHOULD HAVE BEEN ON THIS LIST!!!!

"Just going to keep skipping Houston huh," another fan wrote.

Mike Dub! @BottleMan__ LINK Just going to keep skipping Houston huh

However, there were also some fans who were against the expansion, with one fan highlighting the lower pay grade of the players.

"Pay the current players first ... Then expand to create more teams with players you have to pay," the fan wrote.

Super Tokki Man @supertokkiman LINK Pay the current players first ... Then expand to create more teams with players you have to pay.

Another fan was skeptical about the success of expansion, citing the league losing millions of dollars in the last few seasons.

"Losing millions upon millions of dollars and adding new teams. The bubble will burst eventually and it’s not gonna be pretty."

Ry @blackryder99 LINK Losing millions upon millions of dollars and adding new teams. The bubble will burst eventually and it’s not gonna be pretty

Everything to know about three WNBA expansion teams

After taking ownership of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2005, Dan Gilbert is expanding his ownership in women's basketball. Arriving in 2028, the team in Cleveland will be owned by Rock Entertainment Group, under which Gilbert manages his sports business.

The city was previously the home to the Cleveland Rockers, one of the eight original WNBA teams that played between 1997 and 2003.

Perhaps the most excitement among fans is for the team in Detroit. The city previously was home to the legendary Detroit Shock team, the first expansion team in the WNBA, founded in 1998. They won championships in 2003, 2006 and 2008.

The Detroit team will be owned and operated by Tom Gores, the owner of the Detroit Pistons. According to the league, Gores will be assisted by his wife and a big team of women in managing the team coming to the city in 2029.

Philadelphia will be the last of the three cities to get its team in 2030. It is the only city among the three which never had a WNBA team previously. The city had a team in the ABL (Philadelphia Rage) that only lasted until 1998.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which also owns the Philadelphia 76ers, will have the ownership and operational responsibility of the team.

